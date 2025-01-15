ukenru
Zelensky calls for $250 billion to be allocated to Ukraine from Russia's frozen assets

Zelensky calls for $250 billion to be allocated to Ukraine from Russia's frozen assets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 68106 views

The President of Ukraine called on partners to provide the remaining funds from frozen Russian assets to strengthen defense capabilities. Only $50 billion of the $300 billion of frozen Russian assets have been allocated so far.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on his partners to allocate the remaining funds from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, which will allow the country to strengthen domestic production and purchase the necessary weapons that Ukraine does not have. Zelenskyy said this during a press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda, UNN reports.

There is $300 billion, $50 billion was for the implementation of the G7. Of this, 20 billion was allocated from the United States, 18 billion from the EU, and the rest from our non-EU partners. Unfortunately, 50 billion is something that Ukraine can count on, not all at once, so Ukraine's strengthening is not simultaneous, but spread out. What can be done? Probably, to make a pragmatic decision. The cheapest security guarantee for Ukraine is NATO. And the strongest support for the Ukrainian army is to allocate another $250 billion. Ukraine will take this money. A large amount will be spent on domestic production and on imports of weapons that Ukraine does not have, which are in short supply, which will lead to the strengthening of Ukraine 

- Zelensky said.

Poland has already provided Ukraine with 45 packages of military aid and is preparing to provide another.

FT: Russia's frozen assets have caused a dispute between Scholz and Duda22.12.24, 10:36

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Contact us about advertising