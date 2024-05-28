Zelensky arrived in Portugal - media

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Portugal. A bilateral security agreement between the two countries is expected to be signed. This is reported by UNN with reference to RTP.

Yes, Zelenskyy arrived in Lisbon. He was met by Prime Minister Luiz Montenegro and President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

The President of Ukraine is already in the Palace of St. Bento together with Prime Minister Luiz Montenegro.

During the visit, the two countries are expected to sign a bilateral security agreement.

Addendum

Today, on May 28 , Ukraine and Belgium signed an agreement on security guarantees.