Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 57175 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102756 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145892 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150313 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246495 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173272 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164682 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148218 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223705 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113021 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Zelensky arrived in Portugal - media

Zelensky arrived in Portugal - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22807 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Portugal, where he is expected to sign a security agreement between Ukraine and Portugal.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Portugal. A bilateral security agreement between the two countries is expected to be signed. This is reported by UNN with reference to RTP.

Yes, Zelenskyy arrived in Lisbon. He was met by Prime Minister Luiz Montenegro and President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

The President of Ukraine is already in the Palace of St. Bento together with Prime Minister Luiz Montenegro.

During the visit, the two countries are expected to sign a bilateral security agreement.

Addendum

Today, on May 28 , Ukraine and Belgium signed an agreement on security guarantees.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
belgiumBelgium
portugalPortugal
lisabonLisbon
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

