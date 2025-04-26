Zelensky arrived at St. Peter's Basilica for the Pope's funeral
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the Vatican for the funeral of Pope Francis. His wife Olena Zelenska is with him in the delegation.
Details
The Ukrainian delegation, passing along Via della Stazione Vaticana, crossed the entrance to Perugino, reserved for government representatives.
His wife Olena Zelenska will also be among the delegation attending the funeral.