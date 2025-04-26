Zelensky arrived at St. Peter's Basilica for the Pope's funeral

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at St. Peter's Basilica for the funeral of Pope Francis, reports Corriere della Sera, writes UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian delegation, passing along Via della Stazione Vaticana, crossed the entrance to Perugino, reserved for government representatives.

His wife Olena Zelenska will also be among the delegation attending the funeral.

Zelenskyy arrived in Rome