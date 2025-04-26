Zelenskyy arrived in Rome

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has landed in Rome, where the funeral of the late Pope Francis will take place today, UNN reports, citing BBC.

It is reported that "confirmation of the arrival of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome" has just been received.

Today he is to attend the funeral with his wife Olena Zelenska and the Ukrainian delegation.

Zelenskyy previously stated that he would attend the funeral. But on Friday, there was still some uncertainty as to whether he would make it to Rome in time.

Dozens of world leaders and thousands of mourners are gathering for the funeral of Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday at the age of 88. US President Donald Trump is also in Rome - his first foreign trip in his second term as president.

Trump allowed a meeting with Zelensky at the funeral of Pope Francis in the Vatican

The service will begin at 10:00 local time (11:00 Kyiv time) in front of St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.

More than 250,000 people came to pay tribute to the late pontiff in the three days he lay in state, the Vatican said.