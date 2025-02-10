Zelenskyy announced a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on reducing drug prices

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the prices of medicines in Ukraine are absolutely inadequate, and that a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council is being prepared to reduce prices. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

Today, several decisions are almost finalized. There is already a clear path for implementation. A meeting with the Prime Minister, First Deputy Prime Minister Svyrydenko, and Health Minister Lyashko on drug prices. The prices are absolutely inadequate. Pharmacy chains and manufacturers must provide more comfortable conditions for our people. We are preparing a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council and very specific proposals in the interests of our people to reduce prices - Zelensky said.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last week that a decision must be made to reduction of drug prices. The pharmacy business supported the President's statement. Public Union "Pharmacy Professional Association of Ukraine" sent to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine a Declaration of Cooperation on Reducing the Cost of Medicines, which has already been signed by a number of large pharmacy chains.

It sets out the following obligations of all market participants:

- National manufacturers of medicines reduce the selling prices of their products by a certain percentage compared to the prices as of January 1, 2025.

- Distributors reduce wholesale prices in proportion to the manufacturer, which will affect the entire logistics network.

- Pharmacies, for their part, reduce retail prices for medicines, providing the end user with a real reduction in the cost of drugs, i.e., they apply a discount on their margin proportional to the manufacturer.

It is expected that the memorandum will also be signed by leading Ukrainian manufacturers and distributors.