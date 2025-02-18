Zelenskyy and Erdogan gathered for a meeting in Ankara

A meeting between the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has begun in Ankara, reports the Turkish media, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by the office of the Turkish president, during the negotiations in Ankara, "all aspects of the Turkish-Ukrainian strategic partnership will be discussed and steps to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries will be discussed". Within the framework of the visit, as indicated, "an exchange of views on current regional and global issues, as well as the latest events in Ukraine, will also take place".

After the bilateral meeting between President Erdogan and Zelenskyy, as Habertürk writes, after a working dinner between the delegations, a signing ceremony will take place. It is expected that after the negotiations, the two leaders will hold a joint press conference.

Before that, at the beginning of his visit to Turkey, Zelenskyy honored the memory of the country's first president, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, which he reported on social networks.

Ukrainian President Zelensky arrived in Turkey

Meanwhile, Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler met with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov in Ankara on Tuesday, as reported by the Turkish Ministry of Defense X.

Güler welcomed Umerov with a military ceremony after his arrival at the ministry building. After the ceremony, the two defense leaders held talks, which were also attended by the Commander of the Turkish Land Forces, General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu.

Umerov is in Turkey as part of the team accompanying President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.