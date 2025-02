Ukrainian President Zelensky arrived in Turkey

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Ankara to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reports UNN citing Anadolu.

The plane with Zelensky and his delegation landed at Esenboga Airport in Ankara at 21:08.

Ukrainian President Zelensky was met at the airport by officials.

Zelensky is scheduled to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tomorrow at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

