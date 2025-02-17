Erdogan and Zelensky will meet in Ankara tomorrow: what will the leaders discuss?

Tomorrow in Ankara will be held a meeting between the President of Turkey Recep Erdogan and the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. This was announced by the head of communications of the Turkish President Fahrettin Altun, reports UNN.

On Tuesday, February 18, the Presidential Complex will host a meeting between ... Recep Tayyip Erdogan with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who will pay an official visit to our country - Altoona reported.

According to him, during the meetings all aspects of Turkey-Ukraine strategic partnership relations will be reviewed and steps to be taken to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries will be discussed.

The visit will also include an exchange of views on the latest developments in Ukraine and other regional and global issues, Altun summarized .

