All facts will be presented to the public: Zelenskyy on the attack on activist Sternenko

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the head of the Security Service of Ukraine regarding the investigation of the circumstances of the attack on activist Serhiy Sternenko, all facts will be presented to the public, reports UNN.

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine reported on the investigation of the circumstances of the attack on volunteer Serhiy Sternenko. The Security Service of Ukraine detained the attacker - promptly, thank you for this. All facts regarding the attack will be presented to the public - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

An attempt was made on activist and blogger Serhiy Sternenko . The SBU detained a woman with a firearm. Sternenko's life is not currently in danger.