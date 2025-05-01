All facts will be presented to the public: Zelenskyy on the attack on activist Sternenko

$41.470.09
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
02:27 PM • 20961 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

12:24 PM • 49407 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

11:10 AM • 66956 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 79190 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

May 1, 08:40 AM • 87829 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 254767 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 144785 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 165190 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

April 30, 09:29 AM • 224720 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 250575 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Publications
Exclusives
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 150033 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

May 1, 09:35 AM • 62612 views

Deliberate provocation against the friendship of countries: the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland reacted to the flag incident

May 1, 10:34 AM • 38329 views

Again frosts: Didenko warns of a drop in temperature at night, as well as rain in western Ukraine

May 1, 10:41 AM • 30602 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 52021 views
May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 53324 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 151422 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 254767 views

Duma calls the reform a "threat," while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 202167 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 238310 views
Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

04:52 PM • 152 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

02:10 PM • 14844 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

01:28 PM • 17489 views

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

01:27 PM • 16323 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

May 1, 09:35 AM • 63545 views
All facts will be presented to the public: Zelenskyy on the attack on activist Sternenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4924 views

The President of Ukraine received a report on the investigation into the attack on Serhiy Sternenko. The SBU promptly detained the attacker, all the circumstances of the incident will be presented to the public.

All facts will be presented to the public: Zelenskyy on the attack on activist Sternenko

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the head of the Security Service of Ukraine regarding the investigation of the circumstances of the attack on activist Serhiy Sternenko, all facts will be presented to the public, reports UNN.

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine reported on the investigation of the circumstances of the attack on volunteer Serhiy Sternenko. The Security Service of Ukraine detained the attacker - promptly, thank you for this. All facts regarding the attack will be presented to the public 

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

An attempt was made on activist and blogger Serhiy Sternenko . The SBU detained a woman with a firearm. Sternenko's life is not currently in danger.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
