All facts will be presented to the public: Zelenskyy on the attack on activist Sternenko
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine received a report on the investigation into the attack on Serhiy Sternenko. The SBU promptly detained the attacker, all the circumstances of the incident will be presented to the public.
The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the head of the Security Service of Ukraine regarding the investigation of the circumstances of the attack on activist Serhiy Sternenko, all facts will be presented to the public, reports UNN.
The head of the Security Service of Ukraine reported on the investigation of the circumstances of the attack on volunteer Serhiy Sternenko. The Security Service of Ukraine detained the attacker - promptly, thank you for this. All facts regarding the attack will be presented to the public
Recall
An attempt was made on activist and blogger Serhiy Sternenko . The SBU detained a woman with a firearm. Sternenko's life is not currently in danger.