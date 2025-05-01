"Putin will continue to try to get into negotiations without a ceasefire" - Kovalenko

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 20982 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

12:24 PM • 49462 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
11:10 AM • 66999 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 79233 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 87873 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 254821 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 144802 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 165201 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 224725 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 250581 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+13°
5.2m/s
37%
752 mm
Popular news

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 150033 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

May 1, 09:35 AM • 62612 views

Deliberate provocation against the friendship of countries: the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland reacted to the flag incident

May 1, 10:34 AM • 38329 views

Again frosts: Didenko warns of a drop in temperature at night, as well as rain in western Ukraine

May 1, 10:41 AM • 30602 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 52021 views
Publications

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 53407 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 151490 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 254823 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 202199 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 238339 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

04:52 PM • 180 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

02:10 PM • 14856 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

01:28 PM • 17502 views

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

01:27 PM • 16336 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

May 1, 09:35 AM • 63596 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

"Putin will continue to try to get into negotiations without a ceasefire" - Kovalenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4382 views

Russia is increasing its assaults to force Ukraine into negotiations without a ceasefire. Kovalenko stated that Ukraine and the United States are against such negotiations with Russia.

"Putin will continue to try to get into negotiations without a ceasefire" - Kovalenko

Russia does not plan to cancel attempts at a summer campaign on the front and is increasing assault operations, planning to "get into negotiations without a ceasefire".

This was reported by the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

So far, there are no signs that Putin is preparing for peace on the front, in the information part, and in the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation - it is not visible

- This is stated in the post. 

Kovalenko also notes that the situation at the front indicates that the Russian authorities will continue to try to start negotiations without a ceasefire, despite the fact that both Ukraine and the United States are categorical on this issue.

Putin will continue to try to get into negotiations without a ceasefire, but both Ukraine and the United States are against this

- he noted.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Kovalenko stated that everything that is not a comprehensive ceasefire is a Russian manipulation for informational and military purposes, commenting on Putin's proposed "truce" in honor of May 9. 

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarPolitics
Ukraine
Brent
$60.96
Bitcoin
$96,870.10
S&P 500
$5,621.51
Tesla
$284.34
Газ TTF
$31.95
Золото
$3,224.31
Ethereum
$1,853.17