"Putin will continue to try to get into negotiations without a ceasefire" - Kovalenko

Russia does not plan to cancel attempts at a summer campaign on the front and is increasing assault operations, planning to "get into negotiations without a ceasefire".

This was reported by the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

So far, there are no signs that Putin is preparing for peace on the front, in the information part, and in the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation - it is not visible - This is stated in the post.

Kovalenko also notes that the situation at the front indicates that the Russian authorities will continue to try to start negotiations without a ceasefire, despite the fact that both Ukraine and the United States are categorical on this issue.

Putin will continue to try to get into negotiations without a ceasefire, but both Ukraine and the United States are against this - he noted.

