“You cannot forbid memory – we will remember anyway”: Ukrainian luger Smaga supported skeleton racer Heraskevych in conflict with IOC

Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
05:38 PM • 6612 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
05:08 PM • 12211 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
04:55 PM • 12550 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
03:55 PM • 12719 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 16488 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 21482 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM • 15280 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 23459 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 09:19 AM • 17409 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 20533 views
The situation in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions is critical: Zelenskyy held a selector meeting on energy on February 10PhotoFebruary 10, 12:28 PM • 7406 views
The family of a fighter who returned from captivity will be obliged to return payments for his "death"February 10, 12:55 PM • 4304 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 15331 views
Poplavsky leaves the post of rector of the University of Culture05:21 PM • 3544 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 15422 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 23459 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 20612 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 38364 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 46212 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Timur Mindich
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Italy
Milan
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 19824 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 21600 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 21440 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 47388 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 49232 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
Film

“You cannot forbid memory – we will remember anyway”: Ukrainian luger Smaga supported skeleton racer Heraskevych in conflict with IOC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Ukrainian luger Olena Smaga supported skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, whom the IOC banned from competing in a helmet with photos of deceased athletes. She showed the inscription on her hand "Memory is not a violation" during the competition.

“You cannot forbid memory – we will remember anyway”: Ukrainian luger Smaga supported skeleton racer Heraskevych in conflict with IOC

Ukrainian luger Olena Smaga supported skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych in his conflict with the IOC, which banned him from competing in a helmet with photos of deceased Ukrainian athletes, by showing the inscription "Memory is not a violation" on her hand to the camera during the competition. This was reported by the NOC, according to UNN.

I completely disagree with the decision of the International Olympic Committee regarding Vladyslav Heraskevych's "Helmet of Memory"; I completely disagree with it. It was unclear to me whether he would be able to compete in that helmet or not. So, with my gesture, I wanted to support Vladyslav. I told my coach about my idea so that he would be aware, and we agreed on the inscription on my glove together. I wanted to show the world that no one can forbid memory, and we will still remember 

- Smaga said.

She also shared her emotions after her Olympic debut. 

This is a true celebration of sports - a very friendly atmosphere, athletes from different countries, everything is well organized. Although at first there were some difficulties with getting around and it was cold in the rooms, we managed everything. Overall, everything is great, I really like it here 

- Smaga noted. 

Recall

The International Olympic Committee allowed Ukrainian skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych to honor the memory of fallen athletes, but did not allow him to use a "memory helmet" for this purpose at the XXV Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina.

Vladyslav Heraskevych, flag bearer of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, does not consider the IOC's ban justified. He will continue to use a helmet with images of 24 deceased Ukrainian athletes.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in UkraineSportsOlympics
War in Ukraine
Milan
Ukraine