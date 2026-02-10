“You cannot forbid memory – we will remember anyway”: Ukrainian luger Smaga supported skeleton racer Heraskevych in conflict with IOC

Ukrainian luger Olena Smaga supported skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych in his conflict with the IOC, which banned him from competing in a helmet with photos of deceased Ukrainian athletes, by showing the inscription "Memory is not a violation" on her hand to the camera during the competition. This was reported by the NOC, according to UNN.

I completely disagree with the decision of the International Olympic Committee regarding Vladyslav Heraskevych's "Helmet of Memory"; I completely disagree with it. It was unclear to me whether he would be able to compete in that helmet or not. So, with my gesture, I wanted to support Vladyslav. I told my coach about my idea so that he would be aware, and we agreed on the inscription on my glove together. I wanted to show the world that no one can forbid memory, and we will still remember - Smaga said.

She also shared her emotions after her Olympic debut.

This is a true celebration of sports - a very friendly atmosphere, athletes from different countries, everything is well organized. Although at first there were some difficulties with getting around and it was cold in the rooms, we managed everything. Overall, everything is great, I really like it here - Smaga noted.

Recall

The International Olympic Committee allowed Ukrainian skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych to honor the memory of fallen athletes, but did not allow him to use a "memory helmet" for this purpose at the XXV Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina.

Vladyslav Heraskevych, flag bearer of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, does not consider the IOC's ban justified. He will continue to use a helmet with images of 24 deceased Ukrainian athletes.