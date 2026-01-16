Yesterday, Ukraine had an electricity deficit of almost 40% - Zelenskyy

$43.180.08
12:36 PM • 10791 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
12:29 PM • 10632 views
The EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
11:02 AM • 11834 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
10:01 AM • 13209 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
08:50 AM • 16029 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 24281 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
January 16, 05:32 AM • 29014 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 24851 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 35208 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 38049 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Publications
Exclusives
A series of explosions rocked Ryazan overnight, with a local oil refinery likely being the target of drone attacksVideoJanuary 16, 04:12 AM • 18789 views
Over the day, 1370 occupiers eliminated: General Staff updated data on Russian losses as of January 16PhotoJanuary 16, 04:55 AM • 22679 views
ATESH reconnoitered the "brain center" of the offensive on Pokrovsk in Russian SamaraPhotoJanuary 16, 05:20 AM • 20169 views
Tymoshenko arrived at court for pre-trial detention hearing07:17 AM • 21288 views
Enemy again attacked Zhytomyr region: what is known about the consequences07:54 AM • 15096 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 31586 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 63664 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 81632 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 90961 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 74933 views
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Svyrydenko
Yulia Tymoshenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Czech Republic
UNN Lite
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold10:34 AM • 6120 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 17830 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 29941 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 51165 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 84694 views
Heating
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Yesterday, Ukraine had an electricity deficit of almost 40% - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine's electricity deficit is 7 GW, or almost 40%. He emphasized the daily restoration of the energy system and increased imports.

Yesterday, Ukraine had an electricity deficit of almost 40% - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the electricity deficit in Ukraine as of Thursday, January 15, was 7 GW, or almost 40%, UNN reports. 

Recovery is underway after each strike. We have a large number of brigades, but they cannot do everything themselves. This is comprehensive protection and work. Air defense, mobile fire groups, interceptor systems, a lot of things work daily (...) Daily recovery is underway not only of stations but also of the ability to increase imports, which are also destroyed in daily Russian attacks. Yesterday, consumption was high, about 18 GW, and we had capabilities of 11-something. Something is being restored every day. I will not say specifically where it is being restored. As soon as someone says something, it appears on social networks, Telegram - they hit there again and again 

- Zelenskyy said. 

Recall 

Earlier, President Zelenskyy instructed to increase electricity imports and declare an emergency in the energy sector. The Cabinet of Ministers will simplify the connection of backup energy equipment to networks.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineEconomyPolitics
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Social network
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine