Yesterday, Ukraine had an electricity deficit of almost 40% - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the electricity deficit in Ukraine as of Thursday, January 15, was 7 GW, or almost 40%, UNN reports.

Recovery is underway after each strike. We have a large number of brigades, but they cannot do everything themselves. This is comprehensive protection and work. Air defense, mobile fire groups, interceptor systems, a lot of things work daily (...) Daily recovery is underway not only of stations but also of the ability to increase imports, which are also destroyed in daily Russian attacks. Yesterday, consumption was high, about 18 GW, and we had capabilities of 11-something. Something is being restored every day. I will not say specifically where it is being restored. As soon as someone says something, it appears on social networks, Telegram - they hit there again and again