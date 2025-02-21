Yermak called US President's advisor Voltz: they talked about rapprochement of positions

On Friday, February 21, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, had a telephone conversation with the US National Security Advisor Michael Volz. He announced this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to Yermak, they exchanged views on the convergence of positions within the framework of bilateral relations between Ukraine and the United States. In this context, Yermak emphasized the importance of the visit of US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg to Ukraine.

"Emphasized the importance of maintaining bilateral cooperation and maintaining a high level of relations between Ukraine and the United States and expressed gratitude for the support that the American people provide to Ukraine during this important period," the OP wrote.

Recall

Mike Volz, the US representative at the US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia and White House national security adviser, said that US President Donald Trump is determined to move "very quickly" on "negotiations on a potential peace deal in Ukraine, and that there will be talks on territory and security guarantees.

