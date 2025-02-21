ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Yermak called US President's advisor Voltz: they talked about rapprochement of positions

Kyiv  •  UNN

Yermak called US President's advisor Voltz: they talked about rapprochement of positions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22683 views

The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, had a phone conversation with US Presidential Advisor Michael Volz. The parties discussed bilateral relations and the importance of Special Representative Kellogg's visit to Ukraine.

On Friday, February 21, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, had a telephone conversation with the US National Security Advisor Michael Volz. He announced this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to Yermak, they exchanged views on the convergence of positions within the framework of bilateral relations between Ukraine and the United States. In this context, Yermak emphasized the importance of the visit of US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg to Ukraine.

"Emphasized the importance of maintaining bilateral cooperation and maintaining a high level of relations between Ukraine and the United States and expressed gratitude for the support that the American people provide to Ukraine during this important period," the OP wrote.

Recall

Mike Volz, the US representative at the US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia and White House national security adviser, said that US President Donald Trump is determined to move "very quickly" on "negotiations on a potential peace deal in Ukraine, and that there will be talks on territory and security guarantees.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War Politics
Office of the President of Ukraine
White House
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Saudi Arabia
United States
Ukraine

