Yermak met with new US Special Representative Kellogg: what was discussed

The head of the OP Andriy Yermak met with Keith Kellogg, the US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, in Kyiv. They discussed the situation at the front and the importance of American support for Ukraine. Yermak wrote about this in Telegram, according to UNN.



It is important for us that Keith Kellogg receives full information about the situation at the front, about the resilience and spirit of our nation, which have remained unchanged all these years. We want him to see it with his own eyes and get all the details, Yermak noted.

According to him, during the visit, Kellogg heard briefings from military commanders and commanders on the ground, which will allow him to assess the real situation on the battlefield. Ukraine is counting on continued American support, maintaining openness in relations between the two countries and the principles of trust and mutual success.

It is important how this war will end. I personally told Keith Kellogg about this. Russia is always manipulating information, trying to sow division, lie to make us fight each other, - Yermak emphasized.

He emphasized that the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine" remains key, and Kyiv is interested in a strategic, long-term and comprehensive partnership with the United States.

Ukraine needs security guarantees, defense and economic partnership. Thank you for the substantive meeting. We will continue to work for a just peace, - Yermak summarized.

Recall

On February 19, Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, arrived in Kyiv .