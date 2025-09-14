$41.310.00
September 14, 01:13 PM
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Yermak: Putin can only be stopped by force, Ukraine is Europe's shield

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin can only be stopped by force, not by compromises. Ukraine has already become Europe's shield, and proposals to simply hand over frozen Russian assets for a ceasefire are unacceptable.

Yermak: Putin can only be stopped by force, Ukraine is Europe's shield

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cannot be stopped by any compromises or agreements – only by force, and it is important to realize this. This was stated by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (OP) Andriy Yermak following the 21st annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES), reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Ukraine has already become a shield for Europe and the entire free world.

All proposals to hand over frozen Russian assets in exchange for a ceasefire are not substantive, because the aggressor must pay for this war, otherwise any dictator will repeat the same strategy

- Yermak wrote.

He said that during the conversation with Western colleagues, the discussion focused on a new security system for Europe "and Ukraine, which will play an important role and is already doing so."

In general, the security system for Ukraine includes strong and modernly armed Armed Forces, international guarantees that have already been supported by 26 states, as well as sanctions, EU membership, and guarantees for the restoration of our economy.

- noted the head of the OP.

According to him, the latest events in Poland involving Russian drones once again proved: it is time to close the Ukrainian sky.

This will be protection not only for us, but also for all neighbors. And this must be a collective effort, because the challenges are new for all of Europe.

- Yermak summarized.

He added that despite the war, 90% of American companies remain working in Ukraine, "and this demonstrates faith in our future, for which I am very grateful to our partners."

"We have proven that we know how to fight and win, and it is from such strong positions that we are ready for real negotiations on a lasting peace," said the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Recall

US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg stated that if he were Putin, he would stop reminding Europeans about nuclear weapons, as Europe is strengthening. He also noted that the drone attack on Poland was not accidental and Ukraine will not lose the war.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
European Union
Andriy Yermak
Europe
United States
Ukraine
Poland