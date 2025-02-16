Yermak met with the US Presidential Envoy-at-Large: what they discussed

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, discussed topical issues of international security with the Special Envoy at Large for the US President Richard Grenell. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the President of Ukraine.

It is noted that at the Munich Security Conference , the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, met with the Special Envoy at Large for the US President, Richard Grenell.

Andriy Yermak thanked the United States for its continued support of Ukraine in its struggle for freedom and territorial integrity.

During the meeting, they discussed topical issues of international security, as well as opportunities to strengthen the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States. Special attention was paid to the preparation of meetings at the highest level. - the post reads.

The Head of the President's Office emphasized the importance of dialogue to further coordinate security and economic support for Ukraine and discuss joint steps aimed at achieving a just peace. Supporting Ukraine is an investment in global stability and security.

Head of the OP Andriy Yermak met with Keith Kellogg in Munich to coordinate efforts to achieve peace. The parties discussed further support for Ukraine and preparations for the summit meetings.

Yermak: President will meet with putin only if there are clear security guarantees