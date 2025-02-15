Yermak: President will meet with putin only if there are clear security guarantees

Zelensky is ready to meet with putin only with clear security guarantees. This was reported by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine emphasized that the moment for Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet with putin has not yet come.

According to Yermak, Kyiv will be open to negotiations only if Ukraine is in a strong position and security guarantees are clearly defined.

At the same time, the Ukrainian side does not plan to have any contacts with representatives of the russian federation within the framework of international events, including the Munich Security Conference and the talks in Saudi Arabia.

Today, the President made it very clear that he has no plans to meet with the Russians either in Munich or in Saudi Arabia - said Andriy Yermak.

Recall

The President of Ukraine said he was ready to meet with putin only after preparing a joint plan with Trump to end the war. Zelenskyy emphasized that there would be no other compromise platforms.

