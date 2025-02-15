Yermak: President will meet with putin only if there are clear security guarantees
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's president is ready to meet with putin only under clear security guarantees and after preparing a joint plan with Trump. The Ukrainian side does not plan any contacts with russia at international events.
Zelensky is ready to meet with putin only with clear security guarantees. This was reported by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.
Details
The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine emphasized that the moment for Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet with putin has not yet come.
According to Yermak, Kyiv will be open to negotiations only if Ukraine is in a strong position and security guarantees are clearly defined.
At the same time, the Ukrainian side does not plan to have any contacts with representatives of the russian federation within the framework of international events, including the Munich Security Conference and the talks in Saudi Arabia.
Today, the President made it very clear that he has no plans to meet with the Russians either in Munich or in Saudi Arabia
Recall
The President of Ukraine said he was ready to meet with putin only after preparing a joint plan with Trump to end the war. Zelenskyy emphasized that there would be no other compromise platforms.
Zelenskyy says he will meet with only one Russian - Putin14.02.25, 18:21 • 33842 views