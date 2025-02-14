Zelenskyy says he will meet with only one Russian - Putin

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would meet with only one Russian - dictator Vladimir Putin - and only after a common plan with Donald Trump is prepared to end the war. He said this on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

I will meet with only one Russian - Putin - only after we have prepared a common plan with Trump to make Putin end the war. Only then will I meet with him, there will be no other platforms with compromises - Zelensky said.

Addendum

Zelenskyy reportedthat Ukraine would be ready to talk to Russia when there are responses from the United States and allies to Kyiv's requests and a general understanding of Putin's danger.

US Special Representative Keith Kellogg saidthat direct talks between Zelensky and Putin are necessary to resolve the conflict.