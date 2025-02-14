Zelenskyy says he will meet with only one Russian - Putin
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian president is ready to meet with Putin only after preparing a joint plan with Trump to end the war. Zelenskyy emphasized that there would be no other compromise platforms.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would meet with only one Russian - dictator Vladimir Putin - and only after a common plan with Donald Trump is prepared to end the war. He said this on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.
I will meet with only one Russian - Putin - only after we have prepared a common plan with Trump to make Putin end the war. Only then will I meet with him, there will be no other platforms with compromises
Addendum
Zelenskyy reportedthat Ukraine would be ready to talk to Russia when there are responses from the United States and allies to Kyiv's requests and a general understanding of Putin's danger.
US Special Representative Keith Kellogg saidthat direct talks between Zelensky and Putin are necessary to resolve the conflict.