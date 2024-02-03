Yermak met with Borg: what did the head of the OP talk about with the OSCE head

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, met with the current OSCE chairman-in-office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Malta, Ian Borg, who is on a visit to Ukraine. What the politicians talked about was reported by the press service of the Presidential Office, UNN reports.

According to the Ministry, Andriy Yermak first thanked Malta for its active support of the steps aimed at implementing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula.

The Head of the President's Office praised the third meeting of national security advisers and foreign policy advisers on the implementation of the principles of restoring peace in Ukraine, which took place in Malta in late October 2023. Yermak is convinced that the meeting in Malta contributed to a further increase in the number of countries that have expressed their readiness to join the work on the Peace Formula.

Andriy Yermak thanked Ian Borg and the whole of Malta for supporting the launch of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. The Head of the President's Office expressed hope that Malta's OSCE Chairmanship would help to intensify the process of returning Ukrainian children illegally deported to Russia.

Andriy Yermak also expressed hope for further fruitful cooperation between the two countries and Malta's participation in the Global Peace Summit.

On the same day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy also met with the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Maltese Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade Ian Borg . He called for the organization's attention to be focused on the return of children illegally deported by Russia.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also held a joint press conference with the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg. He called on the OSCE to make the issue of protecting the rights of national minorities in Russia a priority on the organization's human dimension agenda.