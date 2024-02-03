Yermak met with Borg: what did the head of the OP talk about with the OSCE head

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 20469 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 104846 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 132989 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 132760 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173573 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170577 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278611 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178093 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167070 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148762 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 39964 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100528 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100092 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102012 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 55634 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 20513 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278613 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 246837 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232015 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257419 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 20720 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 132993 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104911 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104977 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121195 views
Actual
Yermak met with Borg: what did the head of the OP talk about with the OSCE head

Yermak met with Borg: what did the head of the OP talk about with the OSCE head

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34205 views

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak met with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Jan Borg (Malta) and thanked him for his country's support for Ukraine, urging the OSCE to focus on the return of children illegally deported by Russia.

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, met with the current OSCE chairman-in-office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Malta, Ian Borg, who is on a visit to Ukraine. What the politicians talked about was reported by the press service of the Presidential Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ministry, Andriy Yermak first thanked Malta for its active support of the steps aimed at implementing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula.

The Head of the President's Office praised the third meeting of national security advisers and foreign policy advisers on the implementation of the principles of restoring peace in Ukraine, which took place in Malta in late October 2023. Yermak is convinced that the meeting in Malta contributed to a further increase in the number of countries that have expressed their readiness to join the work on the Peace Formula.

Andriy Yermak thanked Ian Borg and the whole of Malta for supporting the launch of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. The Head of the President's Office expressed hope that Malta's OSCE Chairmanship would help to intensify the process of returning Ukrainian children illegally deported to Russia.

Ukraine and Canada launch International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children02.02.24, 22:19 • 33032 views

Andriy Yermak also expressed hope for further fruitful cooperation between the two countries and Malta's participation in the Global Peace Summit.

Optional

On the same day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy also met with the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Maltese Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade Ian Borg . He called for the organization's attention  to be focused on the return of children illegally deported by Russia.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also held a joint press conference  with the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg. He called on the OSCE to make the issue of protecting the rights of national minorities in Russia a priority on the organization's human dimension agenda.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Politics
maltaMalta
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
canadaCanada
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba

Contact us about advertising