Yermak held an online meeting with former NATO Secretary General

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and NATO Secretary General in 2009-2014 Anders Fogh Rasmussen held a regular meeting of the International Working Group on Security and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine online. This was reported by the Office of the President, UNN reports.

Details

The participants of the meeting discussed the draft report of the International Working Group, which contains a detailed justification and specific proposals for Ukraine's future membership in NATO, ensuring sustainable peace and deterring the aggressor country. It will be made public in the near future.

Andriy Yermak also spoke about the preparations for the inaugural Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland in June this year.

The summit aims to create a platform for discussing different views on the peace process and to give a high-level political start to the preparation of a common peace framework that will restore peace in Ukraine. Based on all the discussions held earlier, we aim to develop a common peace plan supported by all countries said the Head of the Presidential Office.

He emphasized that it is important that as many countries as possible, including representatives of the Global South, take part in the Global Peace Summit. Andriy Yermak urged the members of the International Working Group to spread the idea of supporting the Summit and encourage state leaders to participate in it.

The Head of the Office of the President informed about the situation on the battlefield and specific defense needs of our country, and also noted the importance of security agreements that Ukraine concludes with partner countries.

Anders Fogh Rasmussen emphasized that the draft report of the International Working Group demonstrates strong support for Ukraine's course towards NATO membership. According to him, the document sets out specific proposals for our country's future membership in the Alliance as a key guarantee of security for Ukraine and the Euro-Atlantic region.

Strong and clear decisions at the Washington summit will be extremely important. They will be a good motivation for our people. We really want NATO's unity to be extremely strong. Thank you very much for your help and support said the Head of the Presidential Office.

The meeting was attended by former Polish President Aleksander Kwasniewski, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and others.

The Ukrainian side was represented by Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva and Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Oleksandr Bevz.

