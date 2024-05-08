Yermak held an online meeting with former NATO Secretary General

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 86273 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108347 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151144 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155104 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251273 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174375 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165602 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226406 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 36872 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 34697 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68887 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 36895 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62984 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251273 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226406 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212397 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238121 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224879 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 86273 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62984 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68887 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113118 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113999 views
Actual
Yermak held an online meeting with former NATO Secretary General

Yermak held an online meeting with former NATO Secretary General

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27278 views

Yermak discussed with former NATO Chief Rasmussen and other international figures a draft report on Ukraine's future membership in NATO, preparations for the Peace Summit in Switzerland, and the need for security guarantees and support from partner countries in the context of the ongoing war with Russia.

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and NATO Secretary General in 2009-2014 Anders Fogh Rasmussen held a regular meeting of the International Working Group on Security and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine online. This was reported by the Office of the President, UNN reports.

Details

The participants of the meeting discussed the draft report of the International Working Group, which contains a detailed justification and specific proposals for Ukraine's future membership in NATO, ensuring sustainable peace and deterring the aggressor country. It will be made public in the near future.

Andriy Yermak also spoke about the preparations for the inaugural Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland in June this year.

The summit aims to create a platform for discussing different views on the peace process and to give a high-level political start to the preparation of a common peace framework that will restore peace in Ukraine. Based on all the discussions held earlier, we aim to develop a common peace plan supported by all countries

said the Head of the Presidential Office.

He emphasized that it is important that as many countries as possible, including representatives of the Global South, take part in the Global Peace Summit. Andriy Yermak urged the members of the International Working Group to spread the idea of supporting the Summit and encourage state leaders to participate in it.

The Head of the Office of the President informed about the situation on the battlefield and specific defense needs of our country, and also noted the importance of security agreements that Ukraine concludes with partner countries.

Anders Fogh Rasmussen emphasized that the draft report of the International Working Group demonstrates strong support for Ukraine's course towards NATO membership. According to him, the document sets out specific proposals for our country's future membership in the Alliance as a key guarantee of security for Ukraine and the Euro-Atlantic region.

Strong and clear decisions at the Washington summit will be extremely important. They will be a good motivation for our people. We really want NATO's unity to be extremely strong. Thank you very much for your help and support

said the Head of the Presidential Office.

AddendumAddendum

The meeting was attended by former Polish President Aleksander Kwasniewski, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and others.

The Ukrainian side was represented by Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva and Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Oleksandr Bevz.

Yermak and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary discussed Ukrainian-Hungarian relations05.05.24, 04:22 • 100399 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
natoNATO
switzerlandSwitzerland
finlandFinland
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
borys-dzhonsonBoris Johnson
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising