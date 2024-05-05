Yermak and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary discussed Ukrainian-Hungarian relations

He had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto. This was reported by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, according to UNN.

Details

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó had a telephone conversation to discuss key issues of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations.

Further steps to develop cooperation between the two countries were also planned during this conversation.

We emphasized the importance of constant personal contact to find mutually beneficial solutions and resolve bilateral issues - said Andriy Yermak.

In addition, he added that communication between Ukraine and Hungary is going according to plan.

Yermak discussed with Italian Cardinal Zuppi the return of children and prisoners deported to Russia