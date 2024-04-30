Yermak discussed with Italian Cardinal Zuppi the return of children and prisoners deported to Russia

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 104601 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113687 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156288 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159632 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256958 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175373 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166321 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148463 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229714 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113115 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 45797 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 52338 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 50419 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 26620 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 39156 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 256958 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229714 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215456 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 241036 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227579 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 104602 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 77567 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 83405 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114328 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115163 views
Yermak discussed with Italian Cardinal Zuppi the return of children and prisoners deported to Russia

Yermak discussed with Italian Cardinal Zuppi the return of children and prisoners deported to Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50825 views

Andriy Yermak discussed with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi the return of deported Ukrainian children and prisoners of war from Russia, as well as preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, had a telephone conversation with the head of the Italian Bishops' Conference, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, regarding the return of deported children and prisoners of war from Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Presidential Office.

Details 

The Head of the President's Office noted that within the framework of diplomatic dialogue with all states, Ukraine constantly pays special attention to the issue of returning Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia.

You also continue to work in this direction. Thank you very much. This process is slow, but it is moving forward

- Yermak emphasized. 

Andriy Yermak also called for assistance to Ukraine in the release of prisoners of war, including combat medics. During the conversation, they discussed how to speed up this process and organize the exchange on the eve of Easter.

The Head of the President's Office told the Cardinal about the preparations for the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland this June.

MPs call on international community to step up efforts to free Ukrainian prisoners24.04.24, 14:18 • 15293 views

Yermak and Matteo Zuppi also discussed the possibility of holding a bilateral meeting to join forces.

Recall

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets says that Ukraine is working to have a patron state to negotiate the release of civilian prisoners illegally held by Russia

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
switzerlandSwitzerland
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
ukraineUkraine

