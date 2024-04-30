Yermak discussed with Italian Cardinal Zuppi the return of children and prisoners deported to Russia

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, had a telephone conversation with the head of the Italian Bishops' Conference, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, regarding the return of deported children and prisoners of war from Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Presidential Office.

The Head of the President's Office noted that within the framework of diplomatic dialogue with all states, Ukraine constantly pays special attention to the issue of returning Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia.

You also continue to work in this direction. Thank you very much. This process is slow, but it is moving forward - Yermak emphasized.

Andriy Yermak also called for assistance to Ukraine in the release of prisoners of war, including combat medics. During the conversation, they discussed how to speed up this process and organize the exchange on the eve of Easter.

The Head of the President's Office told the Cardinal about the preparations for the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland this June.

Yermak and Matteo Zuppi also discussed the possibility of holding a bilateral meeting to join forces.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets says that Ukraine is working to have a patron state to negotiate the release of civilian prisoners illegally held by Russia