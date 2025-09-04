$41.370.01
Yermak and Umerov held important consultations with key international partners of Ukraine: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

The Ukrainian delegation led by Yermak and Umerov held meetings in Paris. Security guarantees, sanctions against Russia, and the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war were discussed.

Yermak and Umerov held important consultations with key international partners of Ukraine: details

The Ukrainian delegation held important consultations with key international partners in Paris. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umierov.

Details

Umierov, together with the Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, met with the special envoy of US President Donald Trump, Stephen Witkoff, the advisor to the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Jonathan Powell, the diplomatic advisor to the President of France, Emmanuel Bonne, the advisor to the German Chancellor, Günter Sautter, and the diplomatic advisor to the head of the Council of Ministers of Italy, Fabrizio Saggio.

The central topic of the meeting was the implementation of the leaders' agreements on security guarantees for Ukraine. This refers to defense capabilities on land, in the air, at sea, and in cyberspace.

The meeting participants also discussed strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia, releasing Ukrainian prisoners, and returning illegally deported children.

It is important for us that peace is not a formality, but a result of the strength and common determination of partners. Only such a position can force the aggressor to reckon with international law

- Umierov stated.

He also thanked the Americans, British, French, Germans, and Italians for their consistent support of Ukraine.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace in Paris, where a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" is planned. He was met by French President Emmanuel Macron.

On Wednesday, September 3, US President's special representative Steve Witkoff arrived in Paris before the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing".

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
"Coalition of the Willing"
Steve Witkoff
Rustem Umerov
Emmanuel Bonne
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Andriy Yermak
Paris
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine