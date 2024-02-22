$41.340.03
Yemeni Houthi leader threatens to attack with "underwater weapons" in the Red Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 25262 views

The Houthi leader has threatened to intensify attacks on ships in the Red Sea and adjacent waters using new underwater weapons.

Yemeni Houthis, backed by Iran, will intensify attacks on ships in the Red Sea and other waters and have introduced "underwater weapons" as a sign of continued solidarity with the Palestinians in the war in Gaza. This was stated by the leader of the Houthi militant group on Thursday, February 22, UNN reports citing Reuters and La Tribune.

Details

Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Iranian-backed Shiite group, said during a televised address on Yemen's al-Masirah channel that Houthi fighters would use "underwater weapons" to attack ships sailing through the Red and Arabian Seas.

Operations in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, Bab el-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden are ongoing, intensified and effective

-  added Abdulmalik al-Houthi in a televised speech. However, he did not provide details on the submarine's weapons.

Al-Houthi also welcomed the "huge economic losses" caused by his militants' attacks on merchant ships, which have totaled 183 since the start of the escalation, the Yemeni leader said.

AddendumAddendum

On Thursday in the Gulf of Aden off the coast of Yemen , a ship was fired upon by a missile, causing a fire on board. It was reportedly a British cargo ship flying the Palauan flag.

The vessel "appears to have been traveling from Map Ta Phut, Thailand, toward the Red Sea," said data analysis company Ambrey Analytics.

Another ship, the Rubymar, was damaged in the Gulf of Aden as a result of a rocket attack on Sunday, for which the Houthis claimed responsibility, La Tribune reports.

Recall

A Greek-flagged cargo ship owned by the United States reported a missile attack in the Gulf of Aden and called for military assistance, according to British maritime security company Ambrey. 

According to new reports, Iran has transferred hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia with a range of up to 700 km.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Reuters
Red Sea
Thailand
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Yemen
