Zelensky outlines Ukraine's priorities for 2024 to end the war with Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with diplomats, representatives of foreign states and international organizations. The president said that 2024 is a crucial year for Ukraine and what our country and the international community must do to end the war with Russia, UNN reports.

The 24th year is a special year, because it is the year when we have to do as much as possible in terms of our ability to end this war in accordance with the fundamental principles of international law. Accordingly, we have several very specific tasks for this year. - said the President of Ukraine.

Details

The Ukrainian President outlined three main tasks that Ukraine has set for 2024. Zelenskyy named the protection of Ukrainians from Russian terror as the top priority and expressed gratitude to the partners for their defense, macro-financial and humanitarian support for Ukraine.

Protecting our people from Russian terror is an absolute priority. We are extremely grateful to every state and every leader who provides defense, macro-financial and humanitarian support to Ukraine and our people. I am especially grateful for the programs of long-term support - both defense and financial. ," Zelensky said.

The President also emphasized the necessity of implementing the Peace Formula, which he himself proposed. Zelenskyy is convinced that it is capable of restoring the full force of international law violated by Russia and bringing peace - "real, honest and understandable to every nation." Zelenskyy also wants to bring home Ukrainian prisoners of war and Ukrainian political prisoners and children who were deported to Russia,

Zelenskyy also noted that the top three priorities are establishing defense cooperation and implementing anti-Russian sanctions.

This year should give Ukraine, each of our states and our cooperation more strength and more principled steps. Ukraine invites all respected states and companies to defense cooperation. We must work together to ensure that Russia does not manage to circumvent the world's sanctions. Another aspect is Russian assets. The sooner they are confiscated, the sooner Putin will feel the true price of aggression against international law. ," Zelensky said.

"We can just recommend some counseling and mental care": EU comments on Medvedev's statements about Kyiv and Odesa