Zelensky outlines Ukraine's priorities for 2024 to end the war with Russia

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 3282 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 48776 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 186970 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 108554 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 365150 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294583 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210836 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243014 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254460 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160580 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

+13°
1m/s
44%
Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 117281 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 113216 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 42767 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 56530 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 108304 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 108563 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 187009 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 365205 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 243109 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294608 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 7156 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32497 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 56709 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 42934 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 113372 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelensky outlines Ukraine's priorities for 2024 to end the war with Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28211 views

Zelenskyy outlined Ukraine's three main tasks for 2024: protecting Ukrainians from Russian terror, implementing his proposed Peace Formula to restore international law and returning Ukrainian prisoners, and establishing defense cooperation and sanctions against Russia.

Zelensky outlines Ukraine's priorities for 2024 to end the war with Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with diplomats, representatives of foreign states and international organizations. The president said that 2024 is a crucial year for Ukraine and what our country and the international community must do to end the war with Russia, UNN reports.

The 24th year is a special year, because it is the year when we have to do as much as possible in terms of our ability to end this war in accordance with the fundamental principles of international law. Accordingly, we have several very specific tasks for this year.

- said the President of Ukraine.

Details

The Ukrainian President outlined three main tasks that Ukraine has set for 2024. Zelenskyy named the protection of Ukrainians from Russian terror as the top priority and expressed gratitude to the partners for their defense, macro-financial and humanitarian support for Ukraine.

Protecting our people from Russian terror is an absolute priority. We are extremely grateful to every state and every leader who provides defense, macro-financial and humanitarian support to Ukraine and our people. I am especially grateful for the programs of long-term support - both defense and financial. 

 ," Zelensky said.

The President also emphasized the necessity of implementing the Peace Formula, which he himself proposed. Zelenskyy is convinced that it is capable of restoring the full force of international law violated by Russia and bringing peace - "real, honest and understandable to every nation." Zelenskyy also wants to bring home Ukrainian prisoners of war and Ukrainian political prisoners and children who were deported to Russia,

Zelenskyy also noted that the top three priorities are establishing defense cooperation and implementing anti-Russian sanctions.

This year should give Ukraine, each of our states and our cooperation more strength and more principled steps. Ukraine invites all respected states and companies to defense cooperation. We must work together to ensure that Russia does not manage to circumvent the world's sanctions. Another aspect is Russian assets. The sooner they are confiscated, the sooner Putin will feel the true price of aggression against international law. 

 ," Zelensky said.

"We can just recommend some counseling and mental care": EU comments on Medvedev's statements about Kyiv and Odesa22.02.24, 16:59 • 26835 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
