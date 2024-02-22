"We can just recommend some counseling and mental care": EU comments on Medvedev's statements about Kyiv and Odesa

Responding to a request to comment on the latest statements by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev regarding Kyiv and Odesa, the European Commission noted that they usually do not comment on statements by people who are desperate for attention, especially if they are the eternal "number two" in something, but can simply recommend counseling and psychological assistance. This was stated during a briefing on Thursday by the European Commission's spokesperson for foreign and security policy, Peter Stano, UNN reports.

"We don't usually comment... especially on people who are desperate for attention. Especially if they are the eternal number two in something," Stano said in response to a request to comment on Medvedev's statements, where he "directly threatened to march on Kyiv, called Kyiv a Russian city and invited Odesa to return to Russia."

"The only thing we can say, we can just recommend some counseling and mental care. But I'm not sure if the Russian state, with the billions which they wasted on this illegal war against Ukraine, can actually afford to invest something in social care and health care currently for their people," Stano said.

At the same time, the European Commission spokesperson pointed out that the foreign ministers were very clear this Monday that the EU is determined to continue to support its position on Ukraine and Ukraine's right to defend itself against Russian aggression.

"Especially as we approaching the sad mark of two years since the start of the full-scale invasion. So the High Representative, the member states are doing whatever they can in order... to provide Ukraine more and faster. Not only as long as it takes, but whatever it takes. Ammunition, military equipment, air defense etc. So that Ukraine can eventaully win this war," he said.

