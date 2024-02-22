"We can just recommend some counseling and mental care": EU comments on Medvedev's statements about Kyiv and Odesa

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 1792 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 47549 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 185134 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 107536 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 362828 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 293378 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210463 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242909 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254375 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160533 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 116353 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 112062 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 41569 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 55284 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 106644 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 106971 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 185191 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 362902 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 242315 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 293408 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 6484 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32182 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 55510 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 41790 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 112282 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

"We can just recommend some counseling and mental care": EU comments on Medvedev's statements about Kyiv and Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26835 views

A spokesperson for the European Commission refused to comment on former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev's statements about Kyiv and Odesa, instead recommending that those who are desperate for attention seek counseling and psychological help.

"We can just recommend some counseling and mental care": EU comments on Medvedev's statements about Kyiv and Odesa

Responding to a request to comment on the latest statements by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev regarding Kyiv and Odesa, the European Commission noted that they usually do not comment on statements by people who are desperate for attention, especially if they are the eternal "number two" in something, but can simply recommend counseling and psychological assistance. This was stated during a briefing on Thursday by the European Commission's spokesperson for foreign and security policy, Peter Stano, UNN reports.

Details

"We don't usually comment... especially on people who are desperate for attention. Especially if they are the eternal number two in something," Stano said in response to a request to comment on Medvedev's statements, where he "directly threatened to march on Kyiv, called Kyiv a Russian city and invited Odesa to return to Russia."

"The only thing we can say, we can just recommend some counseling and mental care. But I'm not sure if the Russian state, with the billions which they wasted on this illegal war against Ukraine, can actually afford to invest something in social care and health care currently for their people," Stano said.

At the same time, the European Commission spokesperson pointed out that the foreign ministers were very clear this Monday that the EU is determined to continue to support its position on Ukraine and Ukraine's right to defend itself against Russian aggression.

"Especially as we approaching the sad mark of two years since the start of the full-scale invasion. So the High Representative, the member states are doing whatever they can in order... to provide Ukraine more and faster. Not only as long as it takes, but whatever it takes. Ammunition, military equipment, air defense etc. So that Ukraine can eventaully win this war," he said.

EU agrees on 13th package of sanctions against Russia on the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine21.02.24, 11:39 • 28815 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
European Union
Ukraine
Odesa
Kyiv
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08