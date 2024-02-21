EU agrees on 13th package of sanctions against Russia on the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The European Union has agreed on the 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia, which is to be approved on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, February 24, the Belgian presidency of the EU Council said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The Deal. EU ambassadors have just agreed in principle on the 13th package of sanctions over Russia's aggression against Ukraine. This package is one of the broadest ever approved by the EU. It will go through a written procedure and will be officially approved on February 24 - said the Belgian Chairmanship of the X.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reacted to this.

"I welcome the agreement on our 13th sanctions package against Russia. We must continue to drive the degradation of Putin's war machine. With a total of 2,000 names on the list, we are keeping the pressure on the Kremlin high. We also continue to reduce Russia's access to drones," von der Leyen wrote in X.

