EU prepares 13th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24 - Belgian Foreign Minister

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 51722 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 114491 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120282 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162515 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164113 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265468 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176462 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166761 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148566 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236023 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 75601 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 53162 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 88697 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 48911 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 28816 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265468 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236023 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221526 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 246997 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233311 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 114492 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 96495 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 99916 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116573 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117267 views
EU prepares 13th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24 - Belgian Foreign Minister

EU prepares 13th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24 - Belgian Foreign Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101878 views

The EU is preparing the 13th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24, the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The European Union is preparing the 13th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24, said Aja Labib, Foreign Minister of Belgium, which holds the EU Council presidency, at a meeting of the European Parliament on Tuesday, UNN reports.

A new package of sanctions is being prepared for the symbolic date of February 24

- Labib said.

Recall

On December 18 , the EU Council adopted the 12th package of economic and individual sanctions against Russia, including a ban on the import, purchase or transfer of diamonds from Russia.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
council-of-the-european-unionCouncil of the European Union
didier-reyndersDidier Reynders
european-unionEuropean Union

Contact us about advertising