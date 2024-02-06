EU prepares 13th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24 - Belgian Foreign Minister

The European Union is preparing the 13th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24, said Aja Labib, Foreign Minister of Belgium, which holds the EU Council presidency, at a meeting of the European Parliament on Tuesday, UNN reports.

A new package of sanctions is being prepared for the symbolic date of February 24 - Labib said.

Recall

On December 18 , the EU Council adopted the 12th package of economic and individual sanctions against Russia, including a ban on the import, purchase or transfer of diamonds from Russia.