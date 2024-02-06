EU prepares 13th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24 - Belgian Foreign Minister
Kyiv • UNN
The EU is preparing the 13th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24, the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The European Union is preparing the 13th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24, said Aja Labib, Foreign Minister of Belgium, which holds the EU Council presidency, at a meeting of the European Parliament on Tuesday, UNN reports.
A new package of sanctions is being prepared for the symbolic date of February 24
Recall
On December 18 , the EU Council adopted the 12th package of economic and individual sanctions against Russia, including a ban on the import, purchase or transfer of diamonds from Russia.