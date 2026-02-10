Yelyzaveta Sydorko set a national record at the 2026 Olympics, but it wasn't enough to advance to the next stage of the competition

Ukrainian short track speed skater Yelyzaveta Sydorko failed to qualify for the 1/4 finals in the 500-meter event at the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan. This was reported by UNN.

Thus, according to the qualification results, the two best athletes from each heat, as well as the four fastest participants who previously finished in third positions, advanced to the quarterfinals. Sydorko finished fourth in her heat, which deprived her of the chance to continue the competition.

At the same time, the Ukrainian demonstrated a high result and set a national record, covering the distance in 43.337 seconds. The previous national record for this distance was 43.5 seconds.

It should be noted that Sydorko was the fourth fastest among the non-qualified athletes, but due to her fourth place in the heat, she could not use the additional quota. At the same time, one of those who qualified from third places - South Korean representative Lee So-yeon - showed a worse time than the Ukrainian athlete.

2026 Olympic Games

Milan (Italy)

Short track, 500m Qualification, women:

1. Hanne Desmet (Belgium) - 43.182.

2. Choi Min-jeong (South Korea) - 43.204.

3. Julie Letai (USA) - 43.275.

4. Yelyzaveta Sydorko (Ukraine) - 43.337.

