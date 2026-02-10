Yelyzaveta Sydorko set a national record at the 2026 Olympics, but it wasn't enough to advance to the next stage of the competition

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
09:19 AM • 7082 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 19197 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 29296 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 26923 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 25215 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 21583 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
February 9, 04:18 PM • 19211 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM • 19999 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 30331 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 48790 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2.7m/s
57%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A24's highest-grossing film: Timothée Chalamet's "Marty Supreme" tops global box officeFebruary 10, 02:57 AM • 4332 views
Japan to join NATO's PURL initiative to support Ukraine with weaponsFebruary 10, 04:59 AM • 17072 views
Trump administration rolls back key emissions policy as part of sweeping environmental regulations overhaulFebruary 10, 05:20 AM • 3826 views
General Staff updates data on Russian losses: almost a thousand occupiers and 33 artillery systems eliminated in a dayPhoto06:01 AM • 11113 views
Killed five people with a hammer and an axe at a displaced persons' residence: a 72-year-old man detained in Rivne regionPhotoVideo08:49 AM • 10642 views
Publications
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 28679 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 36794 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 74834 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 96339 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 111437 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 14134 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 15920 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 16219 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 42505 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 44688 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Film

Yelyzaveta Sydorko set a national record at the 2026 Olympics, but it wasn't enough to advance to the next stage of the competition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

Yelyzaveta Sydorko set a national record in the 500-meter distance at the 2026 Olympics, completing it in 43.337 seconds. Despite the high result, she could not advance to the quarterfinals, finishing fourth in her heat.

Yelyzaveta Sydorko set a national record at the 2026 Olympics, but it wasn't enough to advance to the next stage of the competition

Ukrainian short track speed skater Yelyzaveta Sydorko failed to qualify for the 1/4 finals in the 500-meter event at the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan. This was reported by UNN.

Thus, according to the qualification results, the two best athletes from each heat, as well as the four fastest participants who previously finished in third positions, advanced to the quarterfinals. Sydorko finished fourth in her heat, which deprived her of the chance to continue the competition.

At the same time, the Ukrainian demonstrated a high result and set a national record, covering the distance in 43.337 seconds. The previous national record for this distance was 43.5 seconds.

It should be noted that Sydorko was the fourth fastest among the non-qualified athletes, but due to her fourth place in the heat, she could not use the additional quota. At the same time, one of those who qualified from third places - South Korean representative Lee So-yeon - showed a worse time than the Ukrainian athlete.

2026 Olympic Games

Milan (Italy)

Short track, 500m Qualification, women:

1. Hanne Desmet (Belgium) - 43.182.

2. Choi Min-jeong (South Korea) - 43.204.

3. Julie Letai (USA) - 43.275.

4. Yelyzaveta Sydorko (Ukraine) - 43.337.

Olympics 2026: Ukrainian lugers Tunytska and Smaga finish side-by-side in the opening heat09.02.26, 19:51 • 3260 views

Stanislav Karmazin

SportsOlympics
Milan
South Korea
Belgium
United States
Ukraine