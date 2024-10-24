Yanukovych's son received Russian citizenship: what is he doing in Russia
Kyiv • UNN
alexander yanukovych, the son of the former fugitive president, has been granted Russian citizenship. 10 years ago, he registered a company in St. Petersburg, whose main activity is the management of financial and industrial groups.
The son of fugitive ex-president Viktor Yanukovych, Oleksandr, has acquired Russian citizenship, according to documents available to RIA Novosti, UNN reports .
According to the documents, alexander yanukovich is engaged in business in Russia: 10 years ago, he registered a company in st. Petersburg. The company's main activity is the management of financial and industrial groups.
Addendum
Yanukovych Jr. fled Ukraine in 2014. He is on the sanctions lists of Ukraine, the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries.
