Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Azarov, Kurchenko and Tabachnik: Canada imposed sanctions against a number of Yanukovych-era officials

Azarov, Kurchenko and Tabachnik: Canada imposed sanctions against a number of Yanukovych-era officials

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28297 views

Canada has imposed economic sanctions on former Ukrainian politicians and officials associated with President Viktor Yanukovych.

Canada has imposed economic sanctions on a number of Ukrainian politicians and officials from the time of fugitive president Viktor Yanukovych. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Government of Canada.

Details 

The Canadian government believes that the situation in Ukraine is a "serious violation" of international peace and security, which led to an international crisis.

In this regard, the country imposed sanctions on a number of former associates of Yanukovych. The restrictions include:

  • Mykola Azarov, former prime minister;
  • Alexey Azarov, son of Mykola Azarov, ex-MP from the party of Regions;
  • Raisa Bogatyreva, ex-minister of Health;
  • Andriy Klyuyev, former Secretary of the national security and Defense Council and head of the Yanukovych administration;
  • Sergey Kurchenko, businessman;
  • Viktor Pshonka, ex-prosecutor general;
  • Artem Pshonka, son of Viktor Pshonka, ex-MP from the party of Regions;
  • Dmitry Tabachnik, former minister of Education;
  • Alexander Yakimenko, ex - head of the SBU;
  • Vitaly Zakharchenko, former Interior Minister.

15.09.23, 11:15 • 312996 views

The restrictions imposed prohibit Canadians from conducting any financial and property transactions with people included in the list.

Recall

Last month, in May, Canada imposed sanctions on two individuals and six legal entities from Russiathat carried weapons, including missiles, from North Korea.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
north-koreaNorth Korea
canadaCanada
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising