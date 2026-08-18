Xi Jinping may skip the UN General Assembly meeting and meet with Trump instead

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is unlikely to visit New York to attend the UN General Assembly during his planned trip to the United States in September, where he is expected to meet with President Donald Trump. Bloomberg reports this, citing Politico, writes UNN.

Details

According to Politico, Xi plans to spend three days in the United States and meet with Trump on September 24. The publication cites four people familiar with the Chinese leader’s plans.

It was previously assumed that Xi might take part in UN General Assembly events in New York as part of his trip to the United States. However, according to sources, he does not plan to stop in New York to address the UN session.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet commented on this information.

Xi Jinping called on China for "unbreakable fighting spirit" in landmark speech

The main event of the visit is expected to be Xi’s meeting with Trump. The US president invited the Chinese leader to visit the United States during his visit to Beijing in May.

During the spring meeting, the sides sought to stabilize relations that had deteriorated over trade disputes and issues concerning technology and Taiwan. Although no major agreements were reached at the time, Xi called the meeting "historic" for bilateral relations.

China and US exchange sanctions ahead of the Xi-Trump summit - CNN