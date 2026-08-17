Xi Jinping called on China for "unbreakable fighting spirit" in landmark speech

Chinese leader Xi Jinping called on his country to demonstrate an "unyielding fighting spirit" in his optimistic speech on Monday, in which he also praised the ruling Communist Party's decision to suppress pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square, UNN writes, citing CNN.

Details

Xi made the comments in a landmark speech marking the centenary of the birth of one of his predecessors, Jiang Zemin, who was China's leader from 1993 to 2002. He died in 2022.

Addressing thousands of officials and delegates at the Great Hall of the People, Xi portrayed China as a country going through difficult times but one that would emerge from them unscathed.

"With an unyielding fighting spirit and exceptional capabilities, we will actively confront serious challenges, whether it is a turbulent sea or even raging storms," Xi said.

"(We must) resolutely safeguard our national sovereignty, security and development interests, thereby writing a new chapter in the two great miracles of rapid economic development and long-term social stability."

The importance of the speech was underscored by the presence, according to state television footage, of all seven members of China's powerful Politburo Standing Committee, as well as retired party and state leaders.

Jiang's rise to the top began against the backdrop of the 1989 pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square, which were brutally suppressed by Chinese troops and remain one of the most sensitive political taboos in mainland China, the publication notes.

In his 45-minute speech, Xi reportedly praised a long list of Jiang's achievements, including a rare mention of the pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square, hailing the Communist Party's ultimate decision to reject the protesters' demands and clear the square with troops and tanks.

"Between the spring and summer of 1989, China experienced serious political turmoil. Comrade Jiang Zemin resolutely supported and implemented the correct decisions of the Central Committee, effectively maintaining stability in Shanghai," Xi said.

In his speech on Monday, which was also broadcast and published by state media, Xi Jinping spoke about the country's achievements, saying that "the lives of the people continue to improve," even though data indicate a slowdown in economic growth.

"The prospects for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation are bright, and the dream that several generations have pursued with unwavering determination is gradually becoming a reality," he added.

Supplement

Xi's second meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled for late September, when the two leaders are expected to discuss, among other issues, trade ties, artificial intelligence and Taiwan.

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