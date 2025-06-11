WP: Trump plans to increase deportations to Guantanamo, including citizens of allies, including Ukraine

$41.560.06
47.500.13
ukenru
"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)
Exclusive
07:03 AM • 7446 views

"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)

Exclusive
07:00 AM • 15514 views

Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 23548 views

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case

Exclusive
June 10, 05:49 PM • 29650 views

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

June 10, 05:12 PM • 58979 views

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

June 10, 04:42 PM • 48647 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

June 10, 02:41 PM • 54032 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
June 10, 01:58 PM • 62197 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
June 10, 01:21 PM • 50350 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

June 10, 01:16 PM • 46039 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.5m/s
41%
750mm
Popular news

Strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims and wounded has increased, children among the victims

June 10, 11:13 PM • 18063 views

In Irpen, a restaurant administrator was punished for Russian music

June 10, 11:45 PM • 20437 views

Greta Thunberg accused Israel of kidnapping her in international waters and responded to Trump's criticism

June 11, 12:43 AM • 16621 views

In Sumy, vandals damaged the Alley of Fame, depicting the symbol "Z" on a banner

June 11, 01:47 AM • 22090 views

NATO seeks to include funds for Ukraine in new spending target - Bloomberg

06:12 AM • 14893 views
Publications

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 23548 views

The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

June 10, 04:21 PM • 58944 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 268605 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 246641 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 251506 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ihor Terekhov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Elon Musk

Actual places

Ukraine

Kharkiv

United States

Kyiv

California

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social media

June 10, 08:02 PM • 20240 views

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

June 10, 05:29 PM • 31358 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

June 10, 01:35 PM • 58940 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

June 10, 12:39 PM • 42318 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 78052 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream 2

Tesla Model Y

Kalibr (missile family)

S-400 missile system

WP: Trump plans to increase deportations to Guantanamo, including citizens of allies, including Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1112 views

The Trump administration plans to move thousands of illegal immigrants, including citizens of Ukraine and other allied countries, to the military base in Guantanamo Bay to relieve overcrowded centers.

WP: Trump plans to increase deportations to Guantanamo, including citizens of allies, including Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration plan calls for moving thousands of illegal migrants to a military base in Guantanamo Bay, including citizens of allied countries, including Ukraine. This was reported by The Washington Post, writes UNN.

Details

The foreign nationals under consideration come from various countries. These include hundreds from friendly European countries, including the UK, Italy, France, Germany, Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Poland, Turkey and Ukraine, as well as other parts of the world, including many from Haiti, WP writes.

Officials shared the plans, including some documents, on condition of anonymity because the issue is considered highly confidential.

According to the publication, approximately 9,000 migrants have already undergone medical examinations for possible deportation to Guantanamo.

The administration's plans include moving some of the illegal immigrants to relieve the burden on the overcrowded temporary detention centers of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Budget documents state that "Guantanamo is not full," creating opportunities to house additional detainees.

According to Politico, the documents state that the transfer of prisoners to Guantanamo could begin as early as Wednesday.

DHS documents state that the agency seeks to "minimize the time spent on the base," although the final decision rests with the White House, and long-term stays remain a reality.

"Under President Trump's leadership, we plan to achieve a minimum goal of 3,000 arrests per day for ICE," said White House aide Stephen Miller.

"We must increase these arrests and deportations," said immigration policy coordinator Tom Homan.

According to a congressional aide familiar with Guantanamo issues, DHS recently requested an expansion of the medium-security detention facility on the base from 140 to 300 inmates.

Human rights activists stress that holding individuals without criminal charges on a military base may violate international law. It is also reported that the daily cost of detaining one prisoner here can be up to $100,000.

For reference

Guantanamo Bay is a U.S. military base, known after 2002 as a camp for suspected terrorists. Its use for holding migrants is controversial among the international community.

In addition

As UNN reported, in January 2025, Trump signed an order to hold up to 30,000 migrants at the base.

In February of this year, 178 Venezuelans were temporarily transferred to Guantanamo Bay, most of whom were later deported or left in the United States.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the WorldOur people abroad
United States Department of Homeland Security
Republic of Ireland
Haiti
The Washington Post
White House
Donald Trump
France
Lithuania
Belgium
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
Netherlands
Turkey
United States
Ukraine
Poland
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9