WP: Trump plans to increase deportations to Guantanamo, including citizens of allies, including Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration plan calls for moving thousands of illegal migrants to a military base in Guantanamo Bay, including citizens of allied countries, including Ukraine. This was reported by The Washington Post, writes UNN.

Details

The foreign nationals under consideration come from various countries. These include hundreds from friendly European countries, including the UK, Italy, France, Germany, Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Poland, Turkey and Ukraine, as well as other parts of the world, including many from Haiti, WP writes.

Officials shared the plans, including some documents, on condition of anonymity because the issue is considered highly confidential.

According to the publication, approximately 9,000 migrants have already undergone medical examinations for possible deportation to Guantanamo.

The administration's plans include moving some of the illegal immigrants to relieve the burden on the overcrowded temporary detention centers of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Budget documents state that "Guantanamo is not full," creating opportunities to house additional detainees.

According to Politico, the documents state that the transfer of prisoners to Guantanamo could begin as early as Wednesday.

DHS documents state that the agency seeks to "minimize the time spent on the base," although the final decision rests with the White House, and long-term stays remain a reality.

"Under President Trump's leadership, we plan to achieve a minimum goal of 3,000 arrests per day for ICE," said White House aide Stephen Miller.

"We must increase these arrests and deportations," said immigration policy coordinator Tom Homan.

According to a congressional aide familiar with Guantanamo issues, DHS recently requested an expansion of the medium-security detention facility on the base from 140 to 300 inmates.

Human rights activists stress that holding individuals without criminal charges on a military base may violate international law. It is also reported that the daily cost of detaining one prisoner here can be up to $100,000.

For reference

Guantanamo Bay is a U.S. military base, known after 2002 as a camp for suspected terrorists. Its use for holding migrants is controversial among the international community.

In addition

As UNN reported, in January 2025, Trump signed an order to hold up to 30,000 migrants at the base.

In February of this year, 178 Venezuelans were temporarily transferred to Guantanamo Bay, most of whom were later deported or left in the United States.