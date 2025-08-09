Witkoff may join Ukraine and allies' meeting before Trump's talks with Putin - FT

$41.460.00
48.280.00
ukenru
06:10 AM • 14638 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 95309 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 65330 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 182495 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 177195 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 87734 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 137085 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 75511 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 54260 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 38566 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.2m/s
50%
754mm
Popular news
UK to host meeting of Ukraine and its allies before Trump-Putin talks - AxiosAugust 8, 11:51 PM • 11026 views
Trucks allowed to move during curfew in two regionsAugust 9, 12:47 AM • 41970 views
Resistance: Russians force residents in TOT of Ukraine to install spy messengerAugust 9, 01:33 AM • 41734 views
Romania suspects Russia of deliberately spoiling Azerbaijani oilAugust 9, 02:00 AM • 13811 views
Putin awarded the Order of Lenin to a CIA employee whose son died fighting for Russia03:19 AM • 22119 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 182462 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 117882 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 177161 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 186544 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 136742 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Nikol Pashinyan
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Kherson
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 186544 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 185578 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 198215 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 202062 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 189414 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
The New York Times
9K720 Iskander
BFM TV

Witkoff may join Ukraine and allies' meeting before Trump's talks with Putin - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 946 views

Trump's representative Steve Witkoff, who discussed a territorial exchange plan with the Kremlin, may participate in negotiations in the UK. These negotiations are intended to coordinate positions before the Trump-Putin summit on peace in Ukraine.

Witkoff may join Ukraine and allies' meeting before Trump's talks with Putin - FT

On the eve of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska, it became known that Trump's representative Steve Witkoff, who discussed a territorial exchange plan with the Kremlin, may participate in negotiations in Great Britain, where positions are planned to be coordinated before the Trump-Putin summit on peace in Ukraine. This is reported by  Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, Trump announced that he would meet with Putin in Alaska next week. The announcement of the meeting came just hours after the US president made it clear that ending Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbor's territory, which has been going on for the fourth year, would involve territorial concessions, the publication notes.

"Senior Ukrainian officials who participated in phone calls with the US and European allies said Putin voiced a plan for Ukraine to cede large territories during a three-hour meeting with Witkoff. Another Western official said there had been extensive discussions about territorial exchange. According to Ukrainian officials, Putin's proposals differed little from the maximalist claims to Ukraine he made in 2022," the publication notes.

The interlocutors of the publication also note that Putin proposed freezing the front line in southeastern Ukraine in exchange for Kyiv's retreat regarding its eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, including territory currently not controlled by Russian forces.

The publication indicates that the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, where Russian troops are stuck on the southeastern bank of the Dnipro, will be subject to discussion, as will small areas of the Kharkiv and Sumy regions controlled by the Russian military. Moscow may withdraw troops from these regions, the publication writes.

"Officials said Kyiv would reject a deal that amounts to legitimizing Russian occupation, but could agree to Moscow's de facto control over these territories," the publication adds.

Putin also demanded that Ukraine's NATO membership be removed from consideration, although EU membership would still be allowed, the Armed Forces of Ukraine would be limited in number, and Russia would demand that Western allies not supply Kyiv with long-range weapons, the publication writes.

"This is similar to Munich 1938, when the great powers decide the fate of the victim of aggression," said Oleksandr Merezhko, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation.

He called Putin's proposal for ending the war "extremely disturbing" and said that Zelenskyy's agreement "could cause a social explosion in Ukraine."

Trump's comments about the possibility of a land swap came ahead of a planned meeting in Great Britain involving British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and US Vice President JD Vance to discuss the situation in Ukraine. Steve Witkoff may be present at the meeting at Lammy's official residence, and from the Ukrainian side - the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak

- the publication notes.

Recall

High-ranking officials from the US, Ukraine, and Europe are preparing for a meeting in Great Britain to coordinate positions before the Trump-Putin summit on peace in Ukraine.

As reported, Putin presented the Trump administration with a proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, which provides for significant territorial concessions from Ukraine. This refers to the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

US President Donald Trump announced that he would meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
David Lammy
Steve Witkoff
J. D. Vance
Financial Times
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
Andriy Yermak
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine