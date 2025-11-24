Within the next hour: Zelenskyy awaits delegation's report on Geneva meeting results

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects a detailed report from the Ukrainian delegation on the results of the meetings in Geneva within the next hour. He stated this after a conversation with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, as reported by UNN.

... spoke about the progress of yesterday's meetings in Geneva and the results they brought. I expect a detailed report from the Ukrainian delegation within the next hour - Zelenskyy announced.

According to him, it is important that other Europeans are also involved in contacts with the American team.

The future of Ukraine is in the European Union, and now issues of common security for our people are being resolved. Thank you for supporting Ukraine and our positions - summarized the Head of State.

The US 'peace plan' project removed the clause on $100 billion in frozen Russian assets - Bloomberg

Recall

Bloomberg reported that national security advisers made significant progress late Sunday, "trimming an initial plan to a smaller list of key points to achieve a ceasefire as quickly as possible."

According to Reuters, after Sunday's talks, on Monday, the United States and Ukraine "continued with negotiations" in Geneva with the aim of developing a mutually acceptable peace plan, agreeing on changes to the US proposal, which Kyiv and its European allies viewed as a Kremlin wish list.

Later today, President Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation is returning home, and he expects a full report tonight on the progress of the negotiations in Geneva and the key accents of the partners.

Negotiations will continue at the working level in the coming days, the Presidential Office told Bloomberg.