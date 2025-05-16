Will Britain send troops to Ukraine? The Minister of Defense made a new statement
Kyiv • UNN
British Defense Minister John Healey has admitted the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine. He made the statement following a meeting with colleagues in Rome, but did not provide details.
This was reported by tg24.sky.it, reports UNN.
Details
He made the statement following a meeting with colleagues from France, Italy, Poland and Great Britain in Rome on May 16. At the same time, the minister refrained from further comment - according to him, it is not worth informing the Russian dictator.
If necessary, we are ready to send troops to Ukraine together with other participants. I would not like to provide further details, because I would not like to inform Putin, but there are some plans that, however, should remain secret.
Let us remind you
Earlier, UNN reported that the British Minister of Defense called on allies of Ukraine to "put pressure on Putin" amid uncertainty regarding peace talks in Turkey.
Also, UNN reported that German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced the need to prepare for a truce in Ukraine.