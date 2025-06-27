$41.660.13
White House wants to stop funding investigations into Russian war crimes in Ukraine - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 660 views

The White House proposes to stop funding programs that investigate war crimes in various countries, including Ukraine. This also applies to the Global Rights Compliance project, which collects evidence of crimes such as sexual violence and torture.

White House wants to stop funding investigations into Russian war crimes in Ukraine - Reuters

The White House recommended ending US funding for nearly two dozen programs that investigate war crimes and ensure accountability in various countries around the world, including Myanmar, Syria, and Ukraine, Reuters reports, citing informed sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the White House Office of Management and Budget sent a letter to the State Department on Wednesday with proposals to cease funding for a number of programs.

Three sources told the agency that several programs slated for termination are carrying out projects to hold accountable those responsible for war crimes in Ukraine.

These include the Global Rights Compliance project, which helps collect evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity across Ukraine, such as sexual violence and torture.

Another program is the Legal Action Network, a legal aid group that supports local efforts to prosecute Russian war crimes suspects in Ukraine, Reuters sources said.

It is currently unknown whether the State Department will follow the White House's recommendation, but it outlines strict requirements for justifying what and why should be preserved.

According to one Reuters source, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio may advocate for the preservation of important programs, such as assistance in prosecuting war crimes in Ukraine.

Recall

In March, the US informed Eurojust about its withdrawal from the group monitoring Russian war crimes in Ukraine. The ICPA, with the support of Eurojust, continues its work.

Olga Rozgon

