"White Angel" crew attacked while evacuating residents of Pokrovsk: there are wounded and dead

Kyiv • UNN

 68 views

In Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, the police group "White Angel" crew was shelled by Russian troops during the evacuation of the wounded. One person died, a police officer was wounded, and the vehicle was put out of action.

"White Angel" crew attacked while evacuating residents of Pokrovsk: there are wounded and dead

During the evacuation of the wounded in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, the crew of the police evacuation group "White Angel" came under fire from Russian troops. As a result of a direct hit, crew members were wounded, and the evacuation vehicle was disabled. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

The "White Angel" group, together with the NGO "Chaplain Patrol", was evacuating three civilians, one of whom had lost a leg and was bleeding profusely. Due to the enemy attack, the man could not be saved – he died in the hospital.

The occupiers hit the evacuation group three times with drones. A couple of civilians – a man and a girl who were going to a place where they could charge their phone – also suffered.

In addition to them, a policeman received a shrapnel wound to the leg. He is currently undergoing treatment.

Supplement

According to the National Police, about 1,700 residents remain in Pokrovsk. At the same time, the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Donetsk Oblast reported that during the day, Russians carried out 2,809 shellings along the front line and residential sector. 9 settlements came under fire: the cities of Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, Sloviansk, the villages of Vesela Hora, Hryshyne, Dronivka, Zapovidne, Novotroitske, Samarske.

Also, 61 civilian objects were damaged, including 50 residential buildings.

Recall

As a result of the Russian strike, residents of the Stepnohirsk community in Zaporizhzhia Oblast were left without electricity, internet, and mobile communication. Two repair crew workers suffered concussions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Sloviansk
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Konstantinovka
