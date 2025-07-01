"White Angel" crew attacked while evacuating residents of Pokrovsk: there are wounded and dead

During the evacuation of the wounded in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, the crew of the police evacuation group "White Angel" came under fire from Russian troops. As a result of a direct hit, crew members were wounded, and the evacuation vehicle was disabled. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

The "White Angel" group, together with the NGO "Chaplain Patrol", was evacuating three civilians, one of whom had lost a leg and was bleeding profusely. Due to the enemy attack, the man could not be saved – he died in the hospital.

The occupiers hit the evacuation group three times with drones. A couple of civilians – a man and a girl who were going to a place where they could charge their phone – also suffered.

In addition to them, a policeman received a shrapnel wound to the leg. He is currently undergoing treatment.

Supplement

According to the National Police, about 1,700 residents remain in Pokrovsk. At the same time, the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Donetsk Oblast reported that during the day, Russians carried out 2,809 shellings along the front line and residential sector. 9 settlements came under fire: the cities of Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, Sloviansk, the villages of Vesela Hora, Hryshyne, Dronivka, Zapovidne, Novotroitske, Samarske.

Also, 61 civilian objects were damaged, including 50 residential buildings.

Recall

As a result of the Russian strike, residents of the Stepnohirsk community in Zaporizhzhia Oblast were left without electricity, internet, and mobile communication. Two repair crew workers suffered concussions.