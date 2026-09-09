While pursuing a man, employees of a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center sprayed gas from a canister in a Dnipro gymnasium — children were affected, and the police are conducting an investigation.

In Dnipro, during the pursuit of a man by employees of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (TCCs and SPs), pepper spray was used on the grounds of a gymnasium. The Dnipropetrovsk Regional TCC stated that civilians behaved inappropriately, displayed signs of disrespect and open aggression toward service members and police officers, and used obscene language and threats. The Main Department of the National Police in Dnipropetrovsk Region stated that the police were conducting an inquiry, UNN writes.

Details

According to the TCC, on September 9, an outreach group and police officers stopped a civilian man of conscription age and asked him to present his military registration documents.

"In response to the lawful demands of law enforcement officers, the man refused to provide any documents, after which he lay down on the ground, grabbed a bush with his hands, and began shouting loudly. In response to his shouting, mothers with children and men began running over. The surrounding civilians behaved inappropriately, displayed signs of disrespect and open aggression toward service members and police officers, and used obscene language and threats. As a result of the inappropriate actions of civilians, the outreach group decided to leave the location in order to avoid further escalation of the conflict. Unknown individuals from the crowd used pepper spray against the service members of the outreach group as the latter were getting into a service vehicle," the TCC stated.

The TCC stated that the increase in attacks on TCC and SP outreach groups is a direct consequence of the fact that "concerned" Ukrainian citizens support draft dodgers, helping them avoid fulfilling their duty to defend our state. The agency added that, instead of fighting the Russian enemy, Ukrainian society had launched a fight against its own defenders.

The Main Department of the National Police in Dnipropetrovsk Region stated that the police were conducting an inquiry into the events in the city's Industrialnyi District.

"According to preliminary information, a conflict occurred between an outreach group involving police officers and local residents, during which pepper spray was used.

The incident was recorded. Separately, an internal investigation into the actions of police officers has been ordered regarding this matter. All circumstances of the incident will be established during the inquiry," law enforcement officers stated.

Reminder

Representatives of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (TCCs and SPs) do not have the authority to stop, hold, or detain citizens in public places or prevent them from proceeding to a shelter during an air raid alert.