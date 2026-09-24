"When your loved ones are sheltering from Shahed drones and missiles, it always affects the players" — Yarmolenko on Russian attacks ahead of the match against Hungary

Andriy Yarmolenko. Photo: Depositphotos

Ukraine national team captain Andriy Yarmolenko spoke about how news of Russian shelling affects the national team footballers, noting that the players play football and, against the backdrop of the shelling, should bring positive emotions to Ukrainians. Yarmolenko said this during a press conference ahead of the Nations League match against Hungary, UNN reports.

Details

In response to a question about whether news of the shelling of Ukraine affects the players’ morale, Yarmolenko said: "It always affects us when you are abroad while your relatives are at home; you worry and feel anxious about them during the terrorists’ shelling."

"We have to play football, even in such a situation, and bring positive emotions to our people," Yarmolenko said.

Additional information

In the early hours of Thursday, September 24, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kyiv. According to monitoring channels, the enemy attacked the capital with Zircon missiles. Fires broke out in the city.

The number of people killed as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv in the early hours of Thursday, September 24, has risen to two.

On Thursday, September 24, Russian forces attacked Kyiv. A garage cooperative in Obolon came under attack.

On September 24, russia attacked Chernivtsi region, targeting border crossing points on Ukraine’s borders with Romania and Moldova, as well as energy infrastructure. Three of the four drones were neutralized; the fourth flew in the direction of Romania.

There are now known to be 8 people killed in Ukraine as a result of russian strikes overnight and on the morning of September 24—people in Kharkiv region were sorting vegetables on a farm, while in Kyiv people tried to take shelter from the enemy’s ballistic attack; at least 20 more people were injured. In the capital region, branches and a depot of Nova Poshta were damaged.