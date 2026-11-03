What is celebrated on November 3 in Ukraine and around the world

On November 3, Ukraine marks Engineering Troops Day, while around the world people celebrate World Jellyfish Day, World Kobudo Day, and World "One Health" Day. According to the new-style church calendar, the holy hieromartyrs Acepsimas the Bishop, Joseph the Presbyter, and Aithalas the Deacon are commemorated; according to the old style, Saint Hilarion the Great and Saint Hilarion, the schema-monk of the Kyiv Caves, are remembered, reports UNN.

Engineering Troops Day of Ukraine

The date is dedicated to honoring engineer soldiers, whose work is essential for supporting combat operations and the functioning of the troops. Engineering troops carry out the most difficult tasks, including fortifying positions, demining terrain and facilities, constructing pontoon bridges, overcoming engineering obstacles, and eliminating the consequences of emergencies.

World Jellyfish Day

An unofficial environmental and zoological observance initiated by scientists and marine biologists. The event aims to draw attention to the planet's oldest inhabitants, which have populated the world's oceans for more than 500 million years. The day highlights the role of jellyfish in marine ecosystems and their importance for scientific research, while also examining the problems associated with the abnormal growth of their populations as a result of global warming and ocean pollution.

World One Health Day

Established in 2016 by leading international health organizations. The One Health concept emphasizes the inseparable relationship between human health, animal health, and the state of the environment. The day calls for multidisciplinary cooperation among medical professionals, veterinarians, environmentalists, and scientists to effectively prevent zoonotic infections, combat antibiotic resistance, and preserve biodiversity.

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate the holy hieromartyrs Acepsimas the Bishop, Joseph the Presbyter, and Aithalas the Deacon. They suffered for their faith in Christ in Persia during the reign of King Shapur II. Despite their advanced age, the clergymen refused to offer sacrifices to the sun and fire, endured several years of brutal torture in prison, and were stoned to death in 376.

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate Saint Hilarion the Great—a Palestinian ascetic and founder of monasticism—as well as Saint Hilarion, the schema-monk of the Kyiv Caves—a Caves ascetic and companion of Saint Theodosius of the Caves, who was known for his strict fasting and incessant prayer.