On November 28, Financial Monitoring System Workers’ Day is observed, as is the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Holodomors, while around the world people mark World Compassion Day, Red Planet Day, and International Systems Engineer Day. According to the church calendar, under the new style the Venerable Martyr Stephen the New is commemorated, while under the old style the Nativity Fast begins, UNN reports.

Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Holodomors in Ukraine

An official nationwide day of mourning established by a decree of the President of Ukraine, observed annually on the fourth Saturday of November. The event is dedicated to honoring the memory of millions of Ukrainians killed by the totalitarian communist regime during the genocide of the Ukrainian people—the Holodomor of 1932–1933—as well as the mass artificial famines of 1921–1923 and 1946–1947. Traditionally, at 4:00 p.m., a nationwide minute of silence is announced and the nationwide “Light a Candle of Remembrance” campaign is held, during which citizens light candles at memorials and on the windowsills of their homes.

Day of Employees of Ukraine’s Financial Monitoring System

An official professional holiday established by a decree of the President of Ukraine to recognize the significant contribution of specialists to building the national system for preventing and combating the legalization of proceeds obtained through criminal means, the financing of terrorism, and the financing of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. The date marks the establishment in 2002 of Ukraine’s State Department of Financial Monitoring. The holiday brings together analysts, specialists from the banking sector, financial institutions, and government bodies who ensure the transparency of financial flows and the country’s financial security.

World Compassion Day (World Compassion Day)

A global humanitarian and ethical observance launched in 2012 at the initiative of Indian journalist, poet, and public figure Pritish Nandy, with the support of the 14th Dalai Lama. The event aims to promote the philosophy of ahimsa, empathy, mutual assistance, and compassionate attitudes not only toward all people regardless of their origin, but also toward animals and the environment.

Red Planet Day (Red Planet Day)

An international scientific observance established to commemorate the launch of the American automated interplanetary station “Mariner 4,” which took place on November 28, 1964, from Cape Canaveral. This spacecraft was the first in human history to make a successful flyby of Mars in July 1965 and transmit to Earth the first detailed photographs of the Martian surface taken from close range, ushering in the modern era of exploration of the Red Planet.

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate Saint Stephen the New — a venerable martyr and confessor, a Byzantine monk and abbot of a monastery on Mount Saint Auxentius, who became one of the most steadfast defenders of the veneration of holy icons during the reign of the iconoclast emperor Constantine V Copronymus. For refusing to sign the iconoclast decrees and destroy icons, the saint was subjected to prolonged imprisonment and torture and was executed in Constantinople in 767. This day also commemorates Saint Irenarchus of Sebaste and the holy seven women martyrs—pagan executioners who, during the persecutions of Emperor Diocletian in the Armenian city of Sebaste, were struck by the steadfast faith and courage of seven Christian women, openly believed in Christ, and accepted martyrdom together with them by beheading with a sword and burning in 303.

According to the old calendar, believers begin the forty-day Nativity Fast, which prepares Christians to celebrate the Nativity of Christ, and also commemorate the holy martyrs and confessors Gurias, Samonas, and Habib—Christians from the Syrian city of Edessa who courageously endured brutal torture for refusing to sacrifice to idols and are venerated in church tradition as the patrons of Christian marriage and family harmony.