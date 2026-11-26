On November 26, the world observes World Sustainable Transport Day and World Olive Tree Day under the auspices of the UN, while Thanksgiving is celebrated in the United States. According to the new-style church calendar, Saint Alypius the Stylite is commemorated, while according to the old style, Saint John Chrysostom is remembered, UNN reports.

World Sustainable Transport Day

An official international UN observance proclaimed by the General Assembly on May 16, 2023. The event aims to raise global awareness of the role of environmentally friendly, safe, accessible, and energy-efficient transport in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. The day emphasizes the need to decarbonize the transport sector, develop public electric transport, rail transportation, and cycling infrastructure, and implement innovative technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

World Olive Tree Day

An official environmental observance proclaimed at the 40th session of the UNESCO General Conference in 2019. Since ancient times, the olive tree has been a universal symbol of peace, wisdom, and harmony, as well as a key element of the Mediterranean ecosystem, culture, and agriculture. The event calls for the protection of ancient olive groves from climate change, desertification, and plant diseases, emphasizing their ability to absorb carbon and support biodiversity.

International Shoemaker's Day

A professional observance honoring specialists working in the fields of footwear design, production, repair, and restoration. The event recognizes both bespoke craftsmen who preserve centuries-old traditions of hand-working leather and technologists, designers, and employees of the modern footwear industry who create ergonomic, orthopedic, and protective footwear.

World Information Day

An annual observance established in 1994 by the International Informatization Academy with the support of the Economic and Social Council to commemorate the first International Informatization Forum, held on November 26, 1992. The event is dedicated to the role of information technology, cybersecurity, media literacy, and free access to verified data in the development of modern global society.

Thanksgiving Day in the United States

One of the most important national and family holidays in the United States of America, legally designated as the fourth Thursday of November. The tradition dates back to 1621, when English Pilgrims in Plymouth held a three-day feast to celebrate their first successful harvest, sharing the meal with members of the Wampanoag tribe, who had helped them survive. In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln granted the holiday official federal status.

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate Saint Alypius the Stylite, a Byzantine ascetic from the city of Adrianople in Paphlagonia. Abandoning his diaconal service for a life of solitude, he settled in an abandoned pagan cemetery, erected a pillar, and spent 53 years atop it in unceasing prayer, fasting, and spiritual struggle, converting many pagans to Christianity and founding a monastery for men and one for women nearby. This day also commemorates Saint James the Persian, a noble Christian official at the court of the Persian king Yazdegerd, who, out of fear of the ruler, temporarily renounced Christ but, after being reproached by his mother and wife, sincerely repented, openly professed his faith before the king, and suffered a fierce martyr's death in 421 through the cutting off of twenty-eight parts of his body and the beheading.

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate Saint John Chrysostom, Archbishop of Constantinople—one of the three Ecumenical Hierarchs and Teachers of the Church, an outstanding theologian, brilliant preacher, reformer of monastic life, and compiler of the rite of the Divine Liturgy, which is celebrated in Orthodox churches throughout most of the year.