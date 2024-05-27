Wedding ritual and culture of cheese plastics: The Ministry of Culture has updated the list of elements of intangible cultural heritage

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine has added a number of items to the National List of Elements of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Ukraine. UNN writes about it with reference to the ICIP.

In particular, now elements of the intangible cultural heritage of Ukraine include:

The traditional folk game "Ashik" is widespread in the south of Odesa region in places where Bulgarians and Gagauzes live compactly, in particular in the villages of Horodne and Vynohradivka in Bolhradskyi district, and Kotlovyna in Izmail district;

The tradition of performing the ritual male dance “Serben” in the village of Chortovets of the Horodenka City Council. The tradition is also widespread in places of compact residence of the natives of Chortovets village abroad. These are suburbs of Prague (Czech Republic), suburbs of Paris (France), Portugal, and Poland;

The culture of traditional Hutsul cheese plastics. This tradition exists in the villages of Brustury, Kosmach, Prokurava, Shepit, Rika, Snidavka in Kosiv district and the villages of Kryvorivnia, Chornyi Potik, Krasnyk in Verkhovyna district. Similar elements exist in other regions of Ukraine, in particular in the Carpathian region, and in other countries, such as Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania, but they have local characteristics, traditions, and culture associated with the place of residence;

The wedding ceremony "Reading the Crown". The "korona" is popular in the Volyn region.

From now on, local communities must take measures to take into account the recommendations and proposals of the Expert Council on Intangible Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine to ensure the protection of elements of intangible cultural heritage - the ICIP emphasizes.

