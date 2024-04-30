ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101224 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111493 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154121 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157765 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254084 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174920 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166029 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148436 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227909 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113104 views

The Ministry of Culture informed who can decide the fate of the Arch of Friendship of Peoples

The Ministry of Culture informed who can decide the fate of the Arch of Friendship of Peoples

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 120777 views

The Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian People (formerly the Arch of Friendship of Peoples) in Kyiv is owned by the territorial community of Kyiv, and the authorized body is the Department of Culture of the Kyiv City Council, which can decide on its potential dismantling, as it no longer has the status of an architectural monument.

The owner of the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian People (formerly the Arch of Friendship of Peoples) is the territorial community of Kyiv, and the authorized owner is the Department of Culture of the executive body of the Kyiv City Council (KCSA). The Department of Monument Protection of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy informed UNN journalist in response to a request.

Details

The Department of Monument Protection reminded that the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian People (Arch of Friendship of Peoples) in Kyiv is no longer a monumentand can therefore be dismantled.

"...The Arch of Friendship of Peoples (the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian People) does not have the status of a monument, but still remains property that has an owner. According to the information provided to the ICIP, the owner of the Arch is the territorial community of Kyiv, and the authorized owner is the Department of Culture of the executive body of the Kyiv City Council (Kyiv City State Administration). In view of this, the further fate of the object, including its dismantling, should be decided by the owner. The permission of the Ministry of Culture is no longer required," was the response to the request.

Not to waste resources, but to focus on the Armed Forces: historian on the proposal to dismantle the Arch of Friendship of Peoples02.04.24, 14:15 • 80623 views

Context

The Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance previously statedthat the Arch of Friendship of Peoples in Kyiv symbolizes Russia's imperial policy and should be dismantled.

Subsequently, the UINP explainedthat the expert commission only made a decision on the need to dismantle the Arch of Friendship of Peoples, and the implementation of this decision and the consideration of the advice of the UINP expert commission depends on the city authorities and the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine has decidedthat the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian People (Arch of Friendship of Peoples) in Kyiv is no longer a monument and can be dismantled. 

And the KCSA Department of Culture stated earlier that during a full-scale war, spending significant funds from the city budget to dismantle the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian People (Arch of Friendship of Peoples) is not the most urgent issue.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCultureKyiv

Contact us about advertising