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06:37 AM • 4598 views
Russia attacked the energy infrastructure — which regions suffered damage and outagesPhoto
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Weather on November 3: rain in the south, fog and sleet in the Carpathians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

It will be cloudy in Ukraine, with no significant precipitation expected; rain will occur in Odesa Oblast and Crimea. In the Carpathians, there will be sleet.

Weather on November 3: rain in the south, fog and sleet in the Carpathians

Predominantly dry weather is expected in Ukraine on November 3, with rain in the south, wet snow in the Carpathians, and fog in some places in the morning. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Ukraine will be affected by an atmospheric front from cyclonic activity over the Black Sea

- the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported.

According to forecasters, it will be cloudy today. No significant precipitation, with only light rain in Odesa Oblast and Crimea. Fog at night and in the morning in the northeastern part of the country.

The wind will be northerly, and northeasterly in the southern part, at 3–8 m/s.

Temperatures will be 2–8° above zero at night and 5–11° during the day; in the southeast of the country, 4–9° above zero at night and 10–15° during the day.

In the Carpathians, no precipitation at night, with light wet snow during the day; temperatures around 0° both at night and during the day.

Carpathians blanketed in snow - what Mount Pip Ivan and Drahobrat look like27.10.26, 09:00 • 8258 views

Julia Shramko

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