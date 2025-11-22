$42.150.00
"We need time": German Foreign Minister calls for careful consideration of US "peace plan"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1268 views

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated that a peace agreement for Ukraine requires long-term guarantees, and the details of "Trump's plan" have not yet been worked out. The minister emphasized that Russia is building up its armaments, and European countries have reservations about some points of the plan.

"We need time": German Foreign Minister calls for careful consideration of US "peace plan"

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul called for careful consideration of "Trump's plan" for Ukraine, emphasizing the need for clear guarantees of lasting peace and a sovereign decision by Kyiv. At the same time, he drew attention to the risks of aggression from Russia and the need to discuss certain provisions of the plan from a European perspective. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW.

Details

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated that a peace agreement in Ukraine only makes sense if there are guarantees of its long-term validity.

According to him, the security guarantees currently provided in "Trump's plan" are still outlined only in general terms, so their detailed elaboration is of great importance.

We need time to determine what can be a reliable basis for lasting peace. And I doubt that this will be possible in the near future.

- said the minister.

Wadephul emphasized that Russia is currently actively building up its armaments, so there is a risk that after a peace agreement is concluded, it will resume aggressive actions.

In addition, Europeans only "recently" learned the details of the plan presented by the United States. The document contains points "which, from our European point of view, should be evaluated differently," and they need to be discussed, the German Foreign Minister noted. At the same time, Wadephul believes that the final decision will be up to Kyiv and should be "sovereign."

Recall

The new US plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war surprised the European diplomatic community.

European leaders are urgently coordinating a response to the US and Russian peace plan for Ukraine. This initiative caused panic and concern among European officials, who believe that it could force Ukraine to cede territories and limit the deployment of NATO forces.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz discussed the American proposal for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. The leaders emphasized the importance of supporting negotiation processes and the desire to achieve a just peace.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced his support for the American "peace plan" for Ukraine, believing that Russia will emerge victorious from it. He noted that the current option is less favorable for Ukraine than in 2022, but can quickly end hostilities.

Vita Zelenetska

