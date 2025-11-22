$42.150.06
US Vice President Vance supports "peace plan" and calls for living "in the real world"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1088 views

US Vice President J.D. Vance supported the American "peace plan," emphasizing the need to live "in the real world." He noted that any peace agreement must stop the killing, preserve Ukraine's sovereignty, be acceptable to both sides, and maximize the chances of preventing a new war.

US Vice President Vance supports "peace plan" and calls for living "in the real world"

US Vice President J.D. Vance supported the American "peace plan" and noted that one must live "in the real world." Vance wrote about this on the evening of November 21 on his personal X social media page, as reported by UNN.

Every criticism of the peace agreement that the administration is working on is either a result of a misunderstanding of the agreement or a misinterpretation of some critical realities on the ground.

- Vance's post reads.

According to the US Vice President, any peace plan between Ukraine and Russia must meet three characteristics:

  • "stop the killing" while preserving Ukraine's sovereignty;
    • be acceptable to both the Russian Federation and Ukraine;
      • maximize the chances that the war will not start again.

        "There is an illusion that if we just provide more money, more weapons, or more sanctions, victory will be near," Vance added.

        Instead, in his opinion, peace will eventually be achieved by "reasonable people living in the real world."

        US Peace Plan for Ukraine

        The United States of America has prepared a draft security guarantees for Ukraine within Donald Trump's "peace plan" based on the model of NATO's Article 5, which obliges the US and European allies to perceive an attack on Ukraine as an attack on the entire "transatlantic community" and to respond accordingly.

        Axios published US President Donald Trump's 28-point plan for peace in Ukraine. The document provides for territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

        Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump will discuss the proposed US peace plan next week.

        Recall

        US President Donald Trump confirmed that his administration has set a deadline of next Thursday for Ukraine to agree to the White House's 28-point plan to end the war.

        He also stated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy must sign his peace plan, otherwise Ukraine will have to fight on. The American leader emphasized that the US has its own vision for the path to peace, which Zelenskyy must accept.

