"We need them too": Trump made a statement regarding the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump made a statement regarding the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of the White House, the US has a large number of these missiles, but they are needed by the country itself.

We need Tomahawks - the US has a lot of them, but we need them. We cannot squander our country's reserves. We need them too - said Trump.

He also noted that this issue was raised during his conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

I told Putin, "Would you mind if I gave a few thousand Tomahawk missiles to your opponents?" He didn't like the idea. Of course, what do you think? What would he say: "Please, sell these missiles (to Ukraine - ed.), I would be very grateful? - said the US President.

At the same time, he called the conversation with Putin "productive" and announced that he would likely meet with the Russian dictator in person within the next two weeks.

"Europe wants to end the war in Ukraine, but cannot do it. I can do it. I think we will succeed," Trump summarized.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House this Friday.

Trump stated that Zelenskyy would ask the US for Tomahawk missile supplies during the meeting.

Transfer of Tomahawk to Ukraine will not escalate the war, but will be a symmetrical response to Russia's use of cruise missiles - ISW